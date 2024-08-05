4 Escudos 1752 LM J (Peru, Ferdinand VI)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Peruvian 4 Escudos 1752 with mark LM J. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VI struck at the Lima Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1026 sold at the Jesús Vico auction for EUR 9,400. Bidding took place March 6, 2014.

Сondition AU (1) XF (1) VF (2) Condition (slab) AU53 (1) Service NGC (1)