Peru Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833
4 Escudos 1752 LM J (Peru, Ferdinand VI)
Photo by: Tauler&Fau Subastas
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 13,5 g
- Pure gold (0,398 oz) 12,3795 g
- Diameter 30 mm
Description
- Country Peru
- Period Ferdinand VI
- Denomination 4 Escudos
- Year 1752
- Ruler Ferdinand VI (King of Spain)
- Mint Lima
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Peruvian 4 Escudos 1752 with mark LM J. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VI struck at the Lima Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1026 sold at the Jesús Vico auction for EUR 9,400. Bidding took place March 6, 2014.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Jesús Vico (1)
- Numismatica Ars Classica, Zurich (1)
- Tauler & Fau (2)
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date November 29, 2023
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
11555 $
Price in auction currency 10500 EUR
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date November 3, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
10420 $
Price in auction currency 9000 EUR
Seller Jesús Vico
Date March 6, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
