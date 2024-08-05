Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Peru Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

4 Escudos 1752 LM J (Peru, Ferdinand VI)

Obverse 4 Escudos 1752 LM J - Gold Coin Value - Peru, Ferdinand VI Reverse 4 Escudos 1752 LM J - Gold Coin Value - Peru, Ferdinand VI

Photo by: Tauler&Fau Subastas

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 13,5 g
  • Pure gold (0,398 oz) 12,3795 g
  • Diameter 30 mm

Description

  • Country Peru
  • Period Ferdinand VI
  • Denomination 4 Escudos
  • Year 1752
  • Ruler Ferdinand VI (King of Spain)
  • Mint Lima
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Peruvian 4 Escudos 1752 with mark LM J. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VI struck at the Lima Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1026 sold at the Jesús Vico auction for EUR 9,400. Bidding took place March 6, 2014.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Jesús Vico (1)
  • Numismatica Ars Classica, Zurich (1)
  • Tauler & Fau (2)
Peru 4 Escudos 1752 LM J at auction Tauler & Fau - November 29, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date November 29, 2023
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
11555 $
Price in auction currency 10500 EUR
Peru 4 Escudos 1752 LM J at auction Tauler & Fau - November 3, 2021
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date November 3, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
10420 $
Price in auction currency 9000 EUR
Peru 4 Escudos 1752 LM J at auction Jesús Vico - March 6, 2014
Seller Jesús Vico
Date March 6, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Peru 4 Escudos 1752 LM J at auction Numismatica Ars Classica, Zurich - May 19, 2012
Seller Numismatica Ars Classica, Zurich
Date May 19, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 4 Escudos 1752 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

