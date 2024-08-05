1 Escudo 1752 LM J (Peru, Ferdinand VI)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Peruvian 1 Escudo 1752 with mark LM J. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VI struck at the Lima Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6029 sold at the Cayón Subastas auction for EUR 5,500. Bidding took place December 20, 2023.

Сondition XF (1) VF (4)