Peru Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

1 Escudo 1752 LM J (Peru, Ferdinand VI)

Obverse 1 Escudo 1752 LM J - Gold Coin Value - Peru, Ferdinand VI Reverse 1 Escudo 1752 LM J - Gold Coin Value - Peru, Ferdinand VI

Photo by: Cayón Subastas

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 3,38 g
  • Pure gold (0,0996 oz) 3,0995 g
  • Diameter 18 mm

Description

  • Country Peru
  • Period Ferdinand VI
  • Denomination 1 Escudo
  • Year 1752
  • Ruler Ferdinand VI (King of Spain)
  • Mint Lima
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Peruvian 1 Escudo 1752 with mark LM J. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VI struck at the Lima Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6029 sold at the Cayón Subastas auction for EUR 5,500. Bidding took place December 20, 2023.

Peru 1 Escudo 1752 LM J at auction Cayón - December 20, 2023
Seller Cayón
Date December 20, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
6039 $
Price in auction currency 5500 EUR
Peru 1 Escudo 1752 LM J at auction Cayón - November 30, 2013
Seller Cayón
Date November 30, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
788 $
Price in auction currency 580 EUR
Peru 1 Escudo 1752 LM J at auction Soler y Llach - October 26, 2010
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 26, 2010
Condition VF
Selling price
Peru 1 Escudo 1752 LM J at auction Soler y Llach - April 19, 2010
Seller Soler y Llach
Date April 19, 2010
Condition VF
Selling price
Peru 1 Escudo 1752 LM J at auction Cayón - December 10, 2008
Seller Cayón
Date December 10, 2008
Condition VF
Selling price

