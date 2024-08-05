Peru Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833
1 Escudo 1752 LM J (Peru, Ferdinand VI)
Photo by: Cayón Subastas
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 3,38 g
- Pure gold (0,0996 oz) 3,0995 g
- Diameter 18 mm
Description
- Country Peru
- Period Ferdinand VI
- Denomination 1 Escudo
- Year 1752
- Ruler Ferdinand VI (King of Spain)
- Mint Lima
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Peruvian 1 Escudo 1752 with mark LM J. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VI struck at the Lima Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6029 sold at the Cayón Subastas auction for EUR 5,500. Bidding took place December 20, 2023.
Seller Cayón
Date December 20, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
6039 $
Price in auction currency 5500 EUR
Seller Cayón
Date November 30, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
788 $
Price in auction currency 580 EUR
