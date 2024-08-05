Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Peru Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

8 Escudos 1758 LM JM (Peru, Ferdinand VI)

Obverse 8 Escudos 1758 LM JM - Gold Coin Value - Peru, Ferdinand VI Reverse 8 Escudos 1758 LM JM - Gold Coin Value - Peru, Ferdinand VI

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 27 g
  • Pure gold (0,796 oz) 24,759 g
  • Diameter 36 mm

Description

  • Country Peru
  • Period Ferdinand VI
  • Denomination 8 Escudos
  • Year 1758
  • Ruler Ferdinand VI (King of Spain)
  • Mint Lima
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (87)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Peruvian 8 Escudos 1758 with mark LM JM. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VI struck at the Lima Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1020 sold at the Daniel Frank Sedwick auction for USD 28,000. Bidding took place November 2, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Auction World (2)
  • Aureo & Calicó (28)
  • Cayón (6)
  • Goldberg (2)
  • Heritage (8)
  • Herrero (1)
  • HERVERA (2)
  • ibercoin (2)
  • Jesús Vico (3)
  • Künker (2)
  • La Galerie Numismatique (2)
  • Morton & Eden (1)
  • Numisor (1)
  • Oslo Myntgalleri (1)
  • Sedwick (3)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • Soler y Llach (4)
  • Stack's (4)
  • Tauler & Fau (7)
  • UBS (7)
Peru 8 Escudos 1758 LM JM at auction ibercoin - July 10, 2024
Seller ibercoin
Date July 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
2704 $
Price in auction currency 2500 EUR
Peru 8 Escudos 1758 LM JM at auction Jesús Vico - June 27, 2024
Seller Jesús Vico
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
3952 $
Price in auction currency 3700 EUR
Peru 8 Escudos 1758 LM JM at auction Tauler & Fau - June 25, 2024
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 25, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Peru 8 Escudos 1758 LM JM at auction Heritage - May 12, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date May 12, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Peru 8 Escudos 1758 LM JM at auction Soler y Llach - May 10, 2024
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Peru 8 Escudos 1758 LM JM at auction Oslo Myntgalleri - May 5, 2024
Seller Oslo Myntgalleri
Date May 5, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Peru 8 Escudos 1758 LM JM at auction Cayón - December 20, 2023
Seller Cayón
Date December 20, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Peru 8 Escudos 1758 LM JM at auction Heritage - August 19, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date August 19, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Peru 8 Escudos 1758 LM JM at auction Tauler & Fau - June 7, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 7, 2023
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Peru 8 Escudos 1758 LM JM at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 18, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 18, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Peru 8 Escudos 1758 LM JM at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 15, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Peru 8 Escudos 1758 LM JM at auction La Galerie Numismatique - March 5, 2023
Seller La Galerie Numismatique
Date March 5, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Peru 8 Escudos 1758 LM JM at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 13, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Peru 8 Escudos 1758 LM JM at auction Sedwick - November 2, 2022
Seller Sedwick
Date November 2, 2022
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Peru 8 Escudos 1758 LM JM at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 18, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 18, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Peru 8 Escudos 1758 LM JM at auction La Galerie Numismatique - October 16, 2022
Seller La Galerie Numismatique
Date October 16, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Peru 8 Escudos 1758 LM JM at auction Sedwick - November 8, 2021
Seller Sedwick
Date November 8, 2021
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Peru 8 Escudos 1758 LM JM at auction Tauler & Fau - November 3, 2021
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date November 3, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Peru 8 Escudos 1758 LM JM at auction Künker - September 28, 2021
Seller Künker
Date September 28, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Peru 8 Escudos 1758 LM JM at auction Tauler & Fau - June 9, 2021
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 9, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Peru 8 Escudos 1758 LM JM at auction Stack's - January 17, 2021
Seller Stack's
Date January 17, 2021
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 8 Escudos 1758 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

