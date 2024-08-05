8 Escudos 1758 LM JM (Peru, Ferdinand VI)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Peruvian 8 Escudos 1758 with mark LM JM. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VI struck at the Lima Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1020 sold at the Daniel Frank Sedwick auction for USD 28,000. Bidding took place November 2, 2022.

Сondition UNC (4) AU (18) XF (29) VF (36) Condition (slab) MS63 (2) MS60 (1) AU58 (6) AU53 (6) XF45 (1) DETAILS (5) Service NGC (17) PCGS (4)

Seller All companies

Auction World (2)

Aureo & Calicó (28)

Cayón (6)

Goldberg (2)

Heritage (8)

Herrero (1)

HERVERA (2)

ibercoin (2)

Jesús Vico (3)

Künker (2)

La Galerie Numismatique (2)

Morton & Eden (1)

Numisor (1)

Oslo Myntgalleri (1)

Sedwick (3)

SINCONA (1)

Soler y Llach (4)

Stack's (4)

Tauler & Fau (7)

UBS (7)