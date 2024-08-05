Peru Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833
8 Escudos 1758 LM JM (Peru, Ferdinand VI)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 27 g
- Pure gold (0,796 oz) 24,759 g
- Diameter 36 mm
Description
- Country Peru
- Period Ferdinand VI
- Denomination 8 Escudos
- Year 1758
- Ruler Ferdinand VI (King of Spain)
- Mint Lima
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (87)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Peruvian 8 Escudos 1758 with mark LM JM. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VI struck at the Lima Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1020 sold at the Daniel Frank Sedwick auction for USD 28,000. Bidding took place November 2, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Auction World (2)
- Aureo & Calicó (28)
- Cayón (6)
- Goldberg (2)
- Heritage (8)
- Herrero (1)
- HERVERA (2)
- ibercoin (2)
- Jesús Vico (3)
- Künker (2)
- La Galerie Numismatique (2)
- Morton & Eden (1)
- Numisor (1)
- Oslo Myntgalleri (1)
- Sedwick (3)
- SINCONA (1)
- Soler y Llach (4)
- Stack's (4)
- Tauler & Fau (7)
- UBS (7)
Seller ibercoin
Date July 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
2704 $
Price in auction currency 2500 EUR
Seller Jesús Vico
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
3952 $
Price in auction currency 3700 EUR
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 25, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date May 12, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Oslo Myntgalleri
Date May 5, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Cayón
Date December 20, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date August 19, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 7, 2023
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 18, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller La Galerie Numismatique
Date March 5, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Sedwick
Date November 2, 2022
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 18, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller La Galerie Numismatique
Date October 16, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Sedwick
Date November 8, 2021
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date November 3, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date September 28, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 9, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 5
Where to sell?
For the sale of 8 Escudos 1758 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search