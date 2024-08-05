Peru Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833
8 Escudos 1824 C G (Peru, Ferdinand VII)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 27 g
- Pure gold (0,7596 oz) 23,625 g
- Diameter 36 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Peru
- Period Ferdinand VII
- Denomination 8 Escudos
- Year 1824
- Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
- Mint Cusco
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (69)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Peruvian 8 Escudos 1824 with mark C G. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Cusco Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 21090 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 11,000. Bidding took place January 16, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller ibercoin
Date March 22, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
3555 $
Price in auction currency 3300 EUR
Seller Heritage
Date January 18, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
3360 $
Price in auction currency 3360 USD
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 29, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Sedwick
Date May 6, 2022
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 15, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date November 3, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date May 7, 2021
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date January 22, 2021
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
Seller Stack's
Date January 16, 2021
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
Seller Cayón
Date December 23, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Stack's
Date August 7, 2020
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
Seller Sedwick
Date May 28, 2020
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
Seller Stack's
Date January 19, 2020
Condition XF45 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 17, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Stack's
Date August 16, 2019
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date August 15, 2019
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
