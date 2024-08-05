Peru Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833
8 Escudos 1761 LM JM (Peru, Charles III)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 27 g
- Pure gold (0,796 oz) 24,759 g
- Diameter 36 mm
Description
- Country Peru
- Period Charles III
- Denomination 8 Escudos
- Year 1761
- Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
- Mint Lima
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (71)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Peruvian 8 Escudos 1761 with mark LM JM. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Lima Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1368 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 10,500. Bidding took place October 29, 2012.
Seller Jesús Vico
Date June 27, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
6942 $
Price in auction currency 6500 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
5039 $
Price in auction currency 4600 EUR
Seller Heritage
Date August 19, 2023
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Frankfurter
Date November 4, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller La Galerie Numismatique
Date October 16, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date August 28, 2022
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
Seller Warin Global Investments
Date May 9, 2022
Condition AU53 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date January 25, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date December 23, 2021
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date January 22, 2021
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date November 6, 2020
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
Seller HERVERA
Date October 24, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 23, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Stack's
Date August 16, 2019
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
