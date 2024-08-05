Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Peru Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

8 Escudos 1761 LM JM (Peru, Charles III)

Obverse 8 Escudos 1761 LM JM - Gold Coin Value - Peru, Charles III Reverse 8 Escudos 1761 LM JM - Gold Coin Value - Peru, Charles III

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 27 g
  • Pure gold (0,796 oz) 24,759 g
  • Diameter 36 mm

Description

  • Country Peru
  • Period Charles III
  • Denomination 8 Escudos
  • Year 1761
  • Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
  • Mint Lima
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (71)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Peruvian 8 Escudos 1761 with mark LM JM. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Lima Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1368 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 10,500. Bidding took place October 29, 2012.

Peru 8 Escudos 1761 LM JM at auction Jesús Vico - June 27, 2024
Seller Jesús Vico
Date June 27, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
6942 $
Price in auction currency 6500 EUR
Peru 8 Escudos 1761 LM JM at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 14, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
5039 $
Price in auction currency 4600 EUR
Peru 8 Escudos 1761 LM JM at auction Heritage - August 19, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date August 19, 2023
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
Peru 8 Escudos 1761 LM JM at auction Cayón - May 10, 2023
Seller Cayón
Date May 10, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Peru 8 Escudos 1761 LM JM at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 15, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Peru 8 Escudos 1761 LM JM at auction Cayón - February 9, 2023
Seller Cayón
Date February 9, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Peru 8 Escudos 1761 LM JM at auction Frankfurter - November 4, 2022
Seller Frankfurter
Date November 4, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Peru 8 Escudos 1761 LM JM at auction La Galerie Numismatique - October 16, 2022
Seller La Galerie Numismatique
Date October 16, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Peru 8 Escudos 1761 LM JM at auction Heritage - August 28, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date August 28, 2022
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
Peru 8 Escudos 1761 LM JM at auction Warin Global Investments - May 9, 2022
Seller Warin Global Investments
Date May 9, 2022
Condition AU53 PCGS
Selling price
Peru 8 Escudos 1761 LM JM at auction Tauler & Fau - January 25, 2022
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date January 25, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Peru 8 Escudos 1761 LM JM at auction Heritage - December 23, 2021
Seller Heritage
Date December 23, 2021
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Peru 8 Escudos 1761 LM JM at auction Heritage - January 22, 2021
Seller Heritage
Date January 22, 2021
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
Peru 8 Escudos 1761 LM JM at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 19, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Peru 8 Escudos 1761 LM JM at auction Heritage - November 6, 2020
Seller Heritage
Date November 6, 2020
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
Peru 8 Escudos 1761 LM JM at auction HERVERA - October 24, 2019
Seller HERVERA
Date October 24, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Peru 8 Escudos 1761 LM JM at auction Soler y Llach - October 23, 2019
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 23, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Peru 8 Escudos 1761 LM JM at auction Heritage - September 9, 2019
Seller Heritage
Date September 9, 2019
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
Peru 8 Escudos 1761 LM JM at auction Stack's - August 16, 2019
Seller Stack's
Date August 16, 2019
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Peru 8 Escudos 1761 LM JM at auction Künker - March 15, 2019
Seller Künker
Date March 15, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Peru 8 Escudos 1761 LM JM at auction Tauler & Fau - November 28, 2018
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date November 28, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to buy?
Peru 8 Escudos 1761 LM JM at auction ibercoin - September 26, 2024
Seller ibercoin
Date September 26, 2024
Condition VF
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 8 Escudos 1761 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

