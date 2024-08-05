Peru Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833
4 Escudos 1763 LM JM (Peru, Charles III)
Photo by: MARTÍ HERVERA S.L
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 13,5 g
- Pure gold (0,398 oz) 12,3795 g
- Diameter 30 mm
Description
- Country Peru
- Period Charles III
- Denomination 4 Escudos
- Year 1763
- Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
- Mint Lima
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Peruvian 4 Escudos 1763 with mark LM JM. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Lima Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 32419 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 13,513. Bidding took place August 11, 2016.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Heritage (1)
- HERVERA (1)
- Soler y Llach (1)
Seller Heritage
Date August 11, 2016
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
13513 $
Price in auction currency 13513 USD
Seller HERVERA
Date February 25, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
10142 $
Price in auction currency 9200 EUR
Where to sell?
For the sale of 4 Escudos 1763 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search