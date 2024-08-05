Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Peru Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

4 Escudos 1763 LM JM (Peru, Charles III)

Obverse 4 Escudos 1763 LM JM - Gold Coin Value - Peru, Charles III Reverse 4 Escudos 1763 LM JM - Gold Coin Value - Peru, Charles III

Photo by: MARTÍ HERVERA S.L

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 13,5 g
  • Pure gold (0,398 oz) 12,3795 g
  • Diameter 30 mm

Description

  • Country Peru
  • Period Charles III
  • Denomination 4 Escudos
  • Year 1763
  • Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
  • Mint Lima
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Peruvian 4 Escudos 1763 with mark LM JM. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Lima Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 32419 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 13,513. Bidding took place August 11, 2016.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Heritage (1)
  • HERVERA (1)
  • Soler y Llach (1)
Peru 4 Escudos 1763 LM JM at auction Heritage - August 11, 2016
Peru 4 Escudos 1763 LM JM at auction Heritage - August 11, 2016
Seller Heritage
Date August 11, 2016
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
13513 $
Price in auction currency 13513 USD
Peru 4 Escudos 1763 LM JM at auction HERVERA - February 25, 2016
Seller HERVERA
Date February 25, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
10142 $
Price in auction currency 9200 EUR
Peru 4 Escudos 1763 LM JM at auction Soler y Llach - February 24, 2016
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 24, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 4 Escudos 1763 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Peru Coin catalog of Charles III Coins of Peru in 1763 All Peru coins Peru gold coins Peru coins 4 Escudos Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Category
Year
Search