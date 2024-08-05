4 Escudos 1763 LM JM (Peru, Charles III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Peruvian 4 Escudos 1763 with mark LM JM. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Lima Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 32419 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 13,513. Bidding took place August 11, 2016.

Сondition XF (1) VF (2) Condition (slab) XF45 (1) Service NGC (1)