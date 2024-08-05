Peru Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833
8 Escudos 1766 LM JM (Peru, Charles III)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 27 g
- Pure gold (0,796 oz) 24,759 g
- Diameter 36 mm
Description
- Country Peru
- Period Charles III
- Denomination 8 Escudos
- Year 1766
- Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
- Mint Lima
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (56)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Peruvian 8 Escudos 1766 with mark LM JM. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Lima Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1160 sold at the Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc. auction for USD 31,050. Bidding took place May 25, 2008.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
4712 $
Price in auction currency 4400 EUR
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date November 29, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
2641 $
Price in auction currency 2400 EUR
Seller Monedalia.es
Date September 6, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date September 3, 2023
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Soler y Llach
Date April 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Frankfurter
Date November 4, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 18, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date May 7, 2022
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date November 24, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date August 7, 2020
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Sedwick
Date May 28, 2020
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date January 19, 2020
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date August 16, 2019
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Sedwick
Date November 3, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Cayón
Date January 31, 2018
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 8 Escudos 1766 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
