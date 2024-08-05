Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Peru Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

8 Escudos 1766 LM JM (Peru, Charles III)

Obverse 8 Escudos 1766 LM JM - Gold Coin Value - Peru, Charles III Reverse 8 Escudos 1766 LM JM - Gold Coin Value - Peru, Charles III

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 27 g
  • Pure gold (0,796 oz) 24,759 g
  • Diameter 36 mm

Description

  • Country Peru
  • Period Charles III
  • Denomination 8 Escudos
  • Year 1766
  • Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
  • Mint Lima
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (56)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Peruvian 8 Escudos 1766 with mark LM JM. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Lima Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1160 sold at the Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc. auction for USD 31,050. Bidding took place May 25, 2008.

Peru 8 Escudos 1766 LM JM at auction Aureo & Calicó - February 14, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
4712 $
Price in auction currency 4400 EUR
Peru 8 Escudos 1766 LM JM at auction Tauler & Fau - November 29, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date November 29, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
2641 $
Price in auction currency 2400 EUR
Peru 8 Escudos 1766 LM JM at auction Monedalia.es - September 6, 2023
Seller Monedalia.es
Date September 6, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Peru 8 Escudos 1766 LM JM at auction Heritage - September 3, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date September 3, 2023
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
Peru 8 Escudos 1766 LM JM at auction Tauler & Fau - June 7, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Peru 8 Escudos 1766 LM JM at auction Soler y Llach - April 27, 2023
Seller Soler y Llach
Date April 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Peru 8 Escudos 1766 LM JM at auction Cayón - February 9, 2023
Seller Cayón
Date February 9, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Peru 8 Escudos 1766 LM JM at auction Frankfurter - November 4, 2022
Seller Frankfurter
Date November 4, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Peru 8 Escudos 1766 LM JM at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 18, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 18, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Peru 8 Escudos 1766 LM JM at auction Heritage - May 7, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date May 7, 2022
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
Peru 8 Escudos 1766 LM JM at auction Tauler & Fau - November 24, 2020
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date November 24, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Peru 8 Escudos 1766 LM JM at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 19, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Peru 8 Escudos 1766 LM JM at auction Stack's - August 7, 2020
Seller Stack's
Date August 7, 2020
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
Peru 8 Escudos 1766 LM JM at auction Sedwick - May 28, 2020
Seller Sedwick
Date May 28, 2020
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
Peru 8 Escudos 1766 LM JM at auction Sedwick - May 28, 2020
Seller Sedwick
Date May 28, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Peru 8 Escudos 1766 LM JM at auction Stack's - January 19, 2020
Seller Stack's
Date January 19, 2020
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Peru 8 Escudos 1766 LM JM at auction Sedwick - November 1, 2019
Seller Sedwick
Date November 1, 2019
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
Peru 8 Escudos 1766 LM JM at auction Stack's - August 16, 2019
Seller Stack's
Date August 16, 2019
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
Peru 8 Escudos 1766 LM JM at auction Sedwick - November 3, 2018
Seller Sedwick
Date November 3, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
Peru 8 Escudos 1766 LM JM at auction Cayón - January 31, 2018
Seller Cayón
Date January 31, 2018
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
Peru 8 Escudos 1766 LM JM at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 18, 2017
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 18, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
