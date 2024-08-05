8 Escudos 1766 LM JM (Peru, Charles III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Peruvian 8 Escudos 1766 with mark LM JM. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Lima Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1160 sold at the Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc. auction for USD 31,050. Bidding took place May 25, 2008.

Сondition UNC (2) AU (18) XF (24) VF (12) Condition (slab) MS64 (2) AU58 (2) AU55 (8) AU53 (3) AU50 (1) DETAILS (1) Service NGC (17)

