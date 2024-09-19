Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Peru Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

Coins of Peru 1766

Gold coins

Obverse 8 Escudos 1766 LM JM
Reverse 8 Escudos 1766 LM JM
8 Escudos 1766 LM JM
Average price 3900 $
Sales
0 56
Obverse 2 Escudos 1766 LM JM
Reverse 2 Escudos 1766 LM JM
2 Escudos 1766 LM JM
Average price 2700 $
Sales
0 1
Obverse 1 Escudo 1766 LM JM
Reverse 1 Escudo 1766 LM JM
1 Escudo 1766 LM JM
Average price
Sales
0 1
