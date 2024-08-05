Peru Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833
1 Escudo 1766 LM JM (Peru, Charles III)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 3,38 g
- Pure gold (0,0996 oz) 3,0995 g
- Diameter 18 mm
Description
- Country Peru
- Period Charles III
- Denomination 1 Escudo
- Year 1766
- Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
- Mint Lima
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Peruvian 1 Escudo 1766 with mark LM JM. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Lima Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3480 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 1,265. Bidding took place April 15, 2005.
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Escudo 1766 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
