Peru Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

2 Escudos 1766 LM JM (Peru, Charles III)

no image
no image

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 6,75 g
  • Pure gold (0,199 oz) 6,1898 g
  • Diameter 23 mm

Description

  • Country Peru
  • Period Charles III
  • Denomination 2 Escudos
  • Year 1766
  • Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
  • Mint Lima
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Peruvian 2 Escudos 1766 with mark LM JM. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Lima Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 21 sold at the Cayón Subastas auction for EUR 2,550. Bidding took place February 9, 2023.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Cayón (1)
Peru 2 Escudos 1766 LM JM at auction Cayón - February 9, 2023
Seller Cayón
Date February 9, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Escudos 1766 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

