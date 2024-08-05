Peru Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833
8 Escudos 1749 L R (Peru, Ferdinand VI)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 27 g
- Pure gold (0,796 oz) 24,759 g
- Diameter 32 mm
Description
- Country Peru
- Period Ferdinand VI
- Denomination 8 Escudos
- Year 1749
- Ruler Ferdinand VI (King of Spain)
- Mint Lima
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Peruvian 8 Escudos 1749 with mark L R. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VI struck at the Lima Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 21282 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 14,000. Bidding took place January 13, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
12336 $
Price in auction currency 11500 EUR
Seller Stack's
Date January 14, 2023
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
14000 $
Price in auction currency 14000 USD
Seller Sedwick
Date November 8, 2021
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
Seller Sedwick
Date November 8, 2021
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date November 10, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date August 7, 2020
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Seller Sedwick
Date May 28, 2020
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
Seller Stack's
Date January 19, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Sedwick
Date May 3, 2019
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 31, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Sedwick
Date November 6, 2017
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
Seller Goldberg
Date June 8, 2016
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date September 22, 2015
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
Seller HERVERA
Date October 16, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 15, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
