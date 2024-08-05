Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Peru Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

8 Escudos 1749 L R (Peru, Ferdinand VI)

Obverse 8 Escudos 1749 L R - Gold Coin Value - Peru, Ferdinand VI Reverse 8 Escudos 1749 L R - Gold Coin Value - Peru, Ferdinand VI

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 27 g
  • Pure gold (0,796 oz) 24,759 g
  • Diameter 32 mm

Description

  • Country Peru
  • Period Ferdinand VI
  • Denomination 8 Escudos
  • Year 1749
  • Ruler Ferdinand VI (King of Spain)
  • Mint Lima
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (49) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Peruvian 8 Escudos 1749 with mark L R. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VI struck at the Lima Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 21282 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 14,000. Bidding took place January 13, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (5)
  • Cayón (2)
  • Goldberg (1)
  • Heritage (13)
  • HERVERA (6)
  • Künker (1)
  • Numismatica Ars Classica, Zurich (1)
  • Sedwick (8)
  • Soler y Llach (6)
  • Stack's (4)
  • Tauler & Fau (1)
  • UBS (1)
Peru 8 Escudos 1749 L R at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 15, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
12336 $
Price in auction currency 11500 EUR
Peru 8 Escudos 1749 L R at auction Stack's - January 14, 2023
Peru 8 Escudos 1749 L R at auction Stack's - January 14, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date January 14, 2023
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
14000 $
Price in auction currency 14000 USD
Peru 8 Escudos 1749 L R at auction Sedwick - November 8, 2021
Seller Sedwick
Date November 8, 2021
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Peru 8 Escudos 1749 L R at auction Sedwick - November 8, 2021
Seller Sedwick
Date November 8, 2021
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Peru 8 Escudos 1749 L R at auction Tauler & Fau - November 10, 2020
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date November 10, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Peru 8 Escudos 1749 L R at auction Heritage - August 7, 2020
Peru 8 Escudos 1749 L R at auction Heritage - August 7, 2020
Seller Heritage
Date August 7, 2020
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Peru 8 Escudos 1749 L R at auction Sedwick - May 28, 2020
Seller Sedwick
Date May 28, 2020
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Peru 8 Escudos 1749 L R at auction Stack's - January 19, 2020
Peru 8 Escudos 1749 L R at auction Stack's - January 19, 2020
Seller Stack's
Date January 19, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Peru 8 Escudos 1749 L R at auction Künker - June 27, 2019
Seller Künker
Date June 27, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Peru 8 Escudos 1749 L R at auction Sedwick - May 3, 2019
Seller Sedwick
Date May 3, 2019
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Peru 8 Escudos 1749 L R at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 31, 2018
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 31, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Peru 8 Escudos 1749 L R at auction Sedwick - November 6, 2017
Seller Sedwick
Date November 6, 2017
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Peru 8 Escudos 1749 L R at auction Sedwick - May 4, 2017
Seller Sedwick
Date May 4, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Peru 8 Escudos 1749 L R at auction Heritage - January 9, 2017
Peru 8 Escudos 1749 L R at auction Heritage - January 9, 2017
Seller Heritage
Date January 9, 2017
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
Peru 8 Escudos 1749 L R at auction Goldberg - June 8, 2016
Seller Goldberg
Date June 8, 2016
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Peru 8 Escudos 1749 L R at auction Sedwick - October 29, 2015
Seller Sedwick
Date October 29, 2015
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
Peru 8 Escudos 1749 L R at auction Heritage - September 22, 2015
Peru 8 Escudos 1749 L R at auction Heritage - September 22, 2015
Seller Heritage
Date September 22, 2015
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Peru 8 Escudos 1749 L R at auction Sedwick - November 6, 2014
Seller Sedwick
Date November 6, 2014
Condition VF35 NGC
Selling price
Peru 8 Escudos 1749 L R at auction HERVERA - October 16, 2014
Seller HERVERA
Date October 16, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Peru 8 Escudos 1749 L R at auction Soler y Llach - October 15, 2014
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 15, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Peru 8 Escudos 1749 L R at auction Heritage - April 16, 2014
Peru 8 Escudos 1749 L R at auction Heritage - April 16, 2014
Seller Heritage
Date April 16, 2014
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 8 Escudos 1749 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Peru Coin catalog of Ferdinand VI Coins of Peru in 1749 All Peru coins Peru gold coins Peru coins 8 Escudos Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Category
Year
Search