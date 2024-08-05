Peru Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833
8 Escudos 1795 IJ (Peru, Charles IV)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 27 g
- Pure gold (0,7596 oz) 23,625 g
- Diameter 36 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Peru
- Period Charles IV
- Denomination 8 Escudos
- Year 1795
- Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
- Mint Lima
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (76)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Peruvian 8 Escudos 1795 with mark IJ. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Lima Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 31746 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 6,000. Bidding took place May 3, 2023.
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 19, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
1504 $
Price in auction currency 1400 EUR
Seller Heritage
Date May 5, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
6000 $
Price in auction currency 6000 USD
Seller Jesús Vico
Date February 23, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
