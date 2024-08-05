8 Escudos 1753 LM J (Peru, Ferdinand VI)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Peruvian 8 Escudos 1753 with mark LM J. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VI struck at the Lima Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 21445 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 10,200. Bidding took place March 17, 2024.

Сondition UNC (9) AU (40) XF (78) VF (44) Condition (slab) MS63 (1) MS62 (1) MS61 (7) AU58 (7) AU55 (22) AU50 (2) XF45 (2) DETAILS (3) Service PCGS (8) NGC (37)

Seller All companies

Auction World (4)

Aureo & Calicó (44)

Baldwin's of St. James's (1)

Cayón (14)

Frankfurter (1)

Goldberg (4)

Gorny & Mosch (2)

Heritage (25)

HERVERA (14)

Hess Divo (1)

ibercoin (1)

Jesús Vico (3)

Künker (4)

La Galerie Numismatique (2)

London Coins (2)

NOONANS (2)

Numismatica Ars Classica, Zurich (1)

Schulman (1)

Sedwick (2)

SINCONA (3)

Soler y Llach (13)

Spink (1)

Stack's (8)

Tauler & Fau (7)

UBS (8)

V. GADOURY (1)

WAG (1)

Westfälische (1)