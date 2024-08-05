Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Peru Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

8 Escudos 1753 LM J (Peru, Ferdinand VI)

Obverse 8 Escudos 1753 LM J - Gold Coin Value - Peru, Ferdinand VI Reverse 8 Escudos 1753 LM J - Gold Coin Value - Peru, Ferdinand VI

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 27 g
  • Pure gold (0,796 oz) 24,759 g
  • Diameter 36 mm

Description

  • Country Peru
  • Period Ferdinand VI
  • Denomination 8 Escudos
  • Year 1753
  • Ruler Ferdinand VI (King of Spain)
  • Mint Lima
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (171)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Peruvian 8 Escudos 1753 with mark LM J. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VI struck at the Lima Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 21445 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 10,200. Bidding took place March 17, 2024.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Auction World (4)
  • Aureo & Calicó (44)
  • Baldwin's of St. James's (1)
  • Cayón (14)
  • Frankfurter (1)
  • Goldberg (4)
  • Gorny & Mosch (2)
  • Heritage (25)
  • HERVERA (14)
  • Hess Divo (1)
  • ibercoin (1)
  • Jesús Vico (3)
  • Künker (4)
  • La Galerie Numismatique (2)
  • London Coins (2)
  • NOONANS (2)
  • Numismatica Ars Classica, Zurich (1)
  • Schulman (1)
  • Sedwick (2)
  • SINCONA (3)
  • Soler y Llach (13)
  • Spink (1)
  • Stack's (8)
  • Tauler & Fau (7)
  • UBS (8)
  • V. GADOURY (1)
  • WAG (1)
  • Westfälische (1)
Peru 8 Escudos 1753 LM J at auction Auction World - July 14, 2024
Seller Auction World
Date July 14, 2024
Condition MS61 PCGS
Selling price
8864 $
Price in auction currency 1400000 JPY
Peru 8 Escudos 1753 LM J at auction ibercoin - July 10, 2024
Seller ibercoin
Date July 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
3028 $
Price in auction currency 2800 EUR
Peru 8 Escudos 1753 LM J at auction Jesús Vico - June 27, 2024
Seller Jesús Vico
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Peru 8 Escudos 1753 LM J at auction Künker - June 21, 2024
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Peru 8 Escudos 1753 LM J at auction Heritage - May 10, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date May 10, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Peru 8 Escudos 1753 LM J at auction NOONANS - April 17, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date April 17, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Peru 8 Escudos 1753 LM J at auction Heritage - March 18, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date March 18, 2024
Condition MS61 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Peru 8 Escudos 1753 LM J at auction London Coins - March 3, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date March 3, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Peru 8 Escudos 1753 LM J at auction Cayón - December 20, 2023
Seller Cayón
Date December 20, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Peru 8 Escudos 1753 LM J at auction London Coins - December 3, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date December 3, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Peru 8 Escudos 1753 LM J at auction Tauler & Fau - November 29, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date November 29, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Peru 8 Escudos 1753 LM J at auction NOONANS - October 4, 2023
Seller NOONANS
Date October 4, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Peru 8 Escudos 1753 LM J at auction Jesús Vico - June 8, 2023
Seller Jesús Vico
Date June 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Peru 8 Escudos 1753 LM J at auction Tauler & Fau - June 7, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Peru 8 Escudos 1753 LM J at auction Tauler & Fau - June 7, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Peru 8 Escudos 1753 LM J at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 23, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 23, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Peru 8 Escudos 1753 LM J at auction SINCONA - May 17, 2023
Seller SINCONA
Date May 17, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Peru 8 Escudos 1753 LM J at auction Heritage - May 5, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date May 5, 2023
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Peru 8 Escudos 1753 LM J at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 15, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Peru 8 Escudos 1753 LM J at auction La Galerie Numismatique - March 5, 2023
Seller La Galerie Numismatique
Date March 5, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Peru 8 Escudos 1753 LM J at auction Frankfurter - November 4, 2022
Seller Frankfurter
Date November 4, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 8 Escudos 1753 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Peru Coin catalog of Ferdinand VI Coins of Peru in 1753 All Peru coins Peru gold coins Peru coins 8 Escudos Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
ACM Aste srl
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ACM Aste srl
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Category
Year
Search