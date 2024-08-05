Peru Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833
8 Escudos 1753 LM J (Peru, Ferdinand VI)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 27 g
- Pure gold (0,796 oz) 24,759 g
- Diameter 36 mm
Description
- Country Peru
- Period Ferdinand VI
- Denomination 8 Escudos
- Year 1753
- Ruler Ferdinand VI (King of Spain)
- Mint Lima
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (171)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Peruvian 8 Escudos 1753 with mark LM J. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VI struck at the Lima Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 21445 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 10,200. Bidding took place March 17, 2024.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Auction World (4)
- Aureo & Calicó (44)
- Baldwin's of St. James's (1)
- Cayón (14)
- Frankfurter (1)
- Goldberg (4)
- Gorny & Mosch (2)
- Heritage (25)
- HERVERA (14)
- Hess Divo (1)
- ibercoin (1)
- Jesús Vico (3)
- Künker (4)
- La Galerie Numismatique (2)
- London Coins (2)
- NOONANS (2)
- Numismatica Ars Classica, Zurich (1)
- Schulman (1)
- Sedwick (2)
- SINCONA (3)
- Soler y Llach (13)
- Spink (1)
- Stack's (8)
- Tauler & Fau (7)
- UBS (8)
- V. GADOURY (1)
- WAG (1)
- Westfälische (1)
Seller Auction World
Date July 14, 2024
Condition MS61 PCGS
Selling price
8864 $
Price in auction currency 1400000 JPY
Seller ibercoin
Date July 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
3028 $
Price in auction currency 2800 EUR
Seller Jesús Vico
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date May 10, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller NOONANS
Date April 17, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date March 18, 2024
Condition MS61 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Cayón
Date December 20, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date November 29, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller NOONANS
Date October 4, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Jesús Vico
Date June 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 23, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date May 5, 2023
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller La Galerie Numismatique
Date March 5, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 9
Where to sell?
For the sale of 8 Escudos 1753 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search