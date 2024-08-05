Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Peru Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

4 Escudos 1812 JP (Peru, Ferdinand VII)

Obverse 4 Escudos 1812 JP - Gold Coin Value - Peru, Ferdinand VII Reverse 4 Escudos 1812 JP - Gold Coin Value - Peru, Ferdinand VII

Photo by: MARTÍ HERVERA S.L

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 13,5 g
  • Pure gold (0,3798 oz) 11,8125 g
  • Diameter 29 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Peru
  • Period Ferdinand VII
  • Denomination 4 Escudos
  • Year 1812
  • Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
  • Mint Lima
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Peruvian 4 Escudos 1812 with mark JP. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Lima Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 930 sold at the Soler y Llach S.L. auction for EUR 9,000. Bidding took place February 25, 2015.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • HERVERA (1)
  • Soler y Llach (1)
Peru 4 Escudos 1812 JP at auction HERVERA - February 26, 2015
Seller HERVERA
Date February 26, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
10184 $
Price in auction currency 9000 EUR
Peru 4 Escudos 1812 JP at auction Soler y Llach - February 25, 2015
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 25, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free

Where to sell?

For the sale of 4 Escudos 1812 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
