4 Escudos 1812 JP (Peru, Ferdinand VII)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Peruvian 4 Escudos 1812 with mark JP. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Lima Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 930 sold at the Soler y Llach S.L. auction for EUR 9,000. Bidding took place February 25, 2015.

Сondition XF (2)