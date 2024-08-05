Peru Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833
4 Escudos 1812 JP (Peru, Ferdinand VII)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 13,5 g
- Pure gold (0,3798 oz) 11,8125 g
- Diameter 29 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Peru
- Period Ferdinand VII
- Denomination 4 Escudos
- Year 1812
- Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
- Mint Lima
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Peruvian 4 Escudos 1812 with mark JP. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Lima Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 930 sold at the Soler y Llach S.L. auction for EUR 9,000. Bidding took place February 25, 2015.
Сondition
- All companies
- HERVERA (1)
- Soler y Llach (1)
