Peru Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

Coins of Peru 1812

Gold coins

Obverse 8 Escudos 1812 JP
Reverse 8 Escudos 1812 JP
8 Escudos 1812 JP
Average price 1500 $
Sales
1 51
Obverse 8 Escudos 1812 JP
Reverse 8 Escudos 1812 JP
8 Escudos 1812 JP
Average price 1900 $
Sales
1 77
Obverse 4 Escudos 1812 JP
Reverse 4 Escudos 1812 JP
4 Escudos 1812 JP
Average price 10000 $
Sales
0 2
Obverse 4 Escudos 1812 JP
Reverse 4 Escudos 1812 JP
4 Escudos 1812 JP
Average price 4700 $
Sales
0 18
Obverse 2 Escudos 1812 JP
Reverse 2 Escudos 1812 JP
2 Escudos 1812 JP
Average price
Sales
0 3
Obverse 1 Escudo 1812 JP
Reverse 1 Escudo 1812 JP
1 Escudo 1812 JP
Average price
Sales
0 4
