Peru Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833
8 Escudos 1812 JP "Type 1811-1812" (Peru, Ferdinand VII)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 27 g
- Pure gold (0,7596 oz) 23,625 g
- Diameter 36 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Peru
- Period Ferdinand VII
- Denomination 8 Escudos
- Year 1812
- Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
- Mint Lima
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (51)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Peruvian 8 Escudos 1812 with mark JP. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Lima Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1173 sold at the Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc. auction for USD 16,100. Bidding took place May 25, 2008.
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
2303 $
Price in auction currency 2150 EUR
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 17, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
1194 $
Price in auction currency 1226 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date March 27, 2022
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 15, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date May 7, 2021
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 13, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Stack's
Date August 16, 2019
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
Seller HERVERA
Date February 28, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 27, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Cayón
Date December 12, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
