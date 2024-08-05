Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Peru Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

8 Escudos 1812 JP "Type 1811-1812" (Peru, Ferdinand VII)

Obverse 8 Escudos 1812 JP "Type 1811-1812" - Gold Coin Value - Peru, Ferdinand VII Reverse 8 Escudos 1812 JP "Type 1811-1812" - Gold Coin Value - Peru, Ferdinand VII

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 27 g
  • Pure gold (0,7596 oz) 23,625 g
  • Diameter 36 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Peru
  • Period Ferdinand VII
  • Denomination 8 Escudos
  • Year 1812
  • Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
  • Mint Lima
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (51)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Peruvian 8 Escudos 1812 with mark JP. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Lima Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1173 sold at the Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc. auction for USD 16,100. Bidding took place May 25, 2008.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (14)
  • Cayón (8)
  • CNG (1)
  • Goldberg (5)
  • Heritage (5)
  • Herrero (1)
  • HERVERA (5)
  • Soler y Llach (7)
  • Stack's (3)
  • Tauler & Fau (2)
Peru 8 Escudos 1812 JP at auction Aureo & Calicó - February 14, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
2303 $
Price in auction currency 2150 EUR
Peru 8 Escudos 1812 JP at auction Tauler & Fau - October 17, 2022
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 17, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
1194 $
Price in auction currency 1226 EUR
Peru 8 Escudos 1812 JP at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 27, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Peru 8 Escudos 1812 JP at auction Heritage - March 27, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date March 27, 2022
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Peru 8 Escudos 1812 JP at auction Cayón - January 27, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date January 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Peru 8 Escudos 1812 JP at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 15, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 15, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Peru 8 Escudos 1812 JP at auction Heritage - May 7, 2021
Peru 8 Escudos 1812 JP at auction Heritage - May 7, 2021
Seller Heritage
Date May 7, 2021
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Peru 8 Escudos 1812 JP at auction Soler y Llach - February 27, 2020
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 27, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Peru 8 Escudos 1812 JP at auction Aureo & Calicó - February 13, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 13, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Peru 8 Escudos 1812 JP at auction Tauler & Fau - September 24, 2019
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date September 24, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Peru 8 Escudos 1812 JP at auction Stack's - August 16, 2019
Peru 8 Escudos 1812 JP at auction Stack's - August 16, 2019
Seller Stack's
Date August 16, 2019
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Peru 8 Escudos 1812 JP at auction HERVERA - February 28, 2019
Seller HERVERA
Date February 28, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Peru 8 Escudos 1812 JP at auction Soler y Llach - February 27, 2019
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 27, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Peru 8 Escudos 1812 JP at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 24, 2019
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 24, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Peru 8 Escudos 1812 JP at auction Cayón - January 31, 2018
Seller Cayón
Date January 31, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Peru 8 Escudos 1812 JP at auction Herrero - May 31, 2017
Seller Herrero
Date May 31, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Peru 8 Escudos 1812 JP at auction Cayón - March 31, 2016
Seller Cayón
Date March 31, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Peru 8 Escudos 1812 JP at auction Cayón - December 12, 2015
Seller Cayón
Date December 12, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Peru 8 Escudos 1812 JP at auction Goldberg - June 1, 2015
Peru 8 Escudos 1812 JP at auction Goldberg - June 1, 2015
Seller Goldberg
Date June 1, 2015
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
Peru 8 Escudos 1812 JP at auction HERVERA - April 30, 2015
Seller HERVERA
Date April 30, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Peru 8 Escudos 1812 JP at auction Soler y Llach - April 29, 2015
Seller Soler y Llach
Date April 29, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to buy?
Peru 8 Escudos 1812 JP at auction ibercoin - September 26, 2024
Seller ibercoin
Date September 26, 2024
Condition VF
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 8 Escudos 1812 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Peru Coin catalog of Ferdinand VII Coins of Peru in 1812 All Peru coins Peru gold coins Peru coins 8 Escudos Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Category
Year
Search