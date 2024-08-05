Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Peru Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

8 Escudos 1812 JP "Type 1812-1813" (Peru, Ferdinand VII)

Obverse 8 Escudos 1812 JP "Type 1812-1813" - Gold Coin Value - Peru, Ferdinand VII Reverse 8 Escudos 1812 JP "Type 1812-1813" - Gold Coin Value - Peru, Ferdinand VII

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 27 g
  • Pure gold (0,7596 oz) 23,625 g
  • Diameter 36 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Peru
  • Period Ferdinand VII
  • Denomination 8 Escudos
  • Year 1812
  • Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
  • Mint Lima
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (77)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Peruvian 8 Escudos 1812 with mark JP. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Lima Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 398 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 2,700. Bidding took place November 28, 2012.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (20)
  • Cayón (10)
  • CNG (1)
  • Goldberg (4)
  • Grün (1)
  • Heritage (11)
  • Herrero (1)
  • HERVERA (6)
  • Monedalia.es (1)
  • Nihon (1)
  • Numisor (4)
  • Palombo (1)
  • Sedwick (1)
  • Soler y Llach (6)
  • Stack's (4)
  • Tauler & Fau (1)
  • UBS (4)
Peru 8 Escudos 1812 JP at auction Palombo - March 27, 2024
Seller Palombo
Date March 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
1494 $
Price in auction currency 1350 CHF
Peru 8 Escudos 1812 JP at auction Tauler & Fau - February 28, 2024
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
1735 $
Price in auction currency 1600 EUR
Peru 8 Escudos 1812 JP at auction Heritage - August 19, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date August 19, 2023
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Peru 8 Escudos 1812 JP at auction Numisor - April 25, 2023
Seller Numisor
Date April 25, 2023
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Peru 8 Escudos 1812 JP at auction Numisor - October 20, 2022
Seller Numisor
Date October 20, 2022
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Peru 8 Escudos 1812 JP at auction Heritage - August 28, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date August 28, 2022
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Peru 8 Escudos 1812 JP at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 27, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Peru 8 Escudos 1812 JP at auction Heritage - March 27, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date March 27, 2022
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Peru 8 Escudos 1812 JP at auction Numisor - February 15, 2022
Seller Numisor
Date February 15, 2022
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Peru 8 Escudos 1812 JP at auction Cayón - January 27, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date January 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Peru 8 Escudos 1812 JP at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 18, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 18, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Peru 8 Escudos 1812 JP at auction Monedalia.es - December 29, 2020
Seller Monedalia.es
Date December 29, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Peru 8 Escudos 1812 JP at auction Numisor - October 17, 2020
Seller Numisor
Date October 17, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
Peru 8 Escudos 1812 JP at auction Aureo & Calicó - February 13, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 13, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Peru 8 Escudos 1812 JP at auction HERVERA - October 24, 2019
Seller HERVERA
Date October 24, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Peru 8 Escudos 1812 JP at auction Soler y Llach - October 23, 2019
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 23, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Peru 8 Escudos 1812 JP at auction Stack's - August 16, 2019
Seller Stack's
Date August 16, 2019
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Peru 8 Escudos 1812 JP at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 14, 2019
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 14, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Peru 8 Escudos 1812 JP at auction Nihon - March 3, 2019
Seller Nihon
Date March 3, 2019
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
Peru 8 Escudos 1812 JP at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 24, 2019
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 24, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Peru 8 Escudos 1812 JP at auction Stack's - January 13, 2019
Seller Stack's
Date January 13, 2019
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Where to buy?
Peru 8 Escudos 1812 JP at auction Heritage - August 17, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date August 17, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 8 Escudos 1812 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Search