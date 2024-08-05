Peru Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833
8 Escudos 1812 JP "Type 1812-1813" (Peru, Ferdinand VII)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 27 g
- Pure gold (0,7596 oz) 23,625 g
- Diameter 36 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Peru
- Period Ferdinand VII
- Denomination 8 Escudos
- Year 1812
- Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
- Mint Lima
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (77)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Peruvian 8 Escudos 1812 with mark JP. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Lima Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 398 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 2,700. Bidding took place November 28, 2012.
Seller Palombo
Date March 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
1494 $
Price in auction currency 1350 CHF
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
1735 $
Price in auction currency 1600 EUR
Seller Heritage
Date August 19, 2023
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Numisor
Date April 25, 2023
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Numisor
Date October 20, 2022
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date August 28, 2022
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date March 27, 2022
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Numisor
Date February 15, 2022
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 18, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Monedalia.es
Date December 29, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 13, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller HERVERA
Date October 24, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 23, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date August 16, 2019
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 14, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 24, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
