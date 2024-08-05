Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Peru Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

4 Escudos 1812 JP "Type 1812-1813" (Peru, Ferdinand VII)

Obverse 4 Escudos 1812 JP "Type 1812-1813" - Gold Coin Value - Peru, Ferdinand VII Reverse 4 Escudos 1812 JP "Type 1812-1813" - Gold Coin Value - Peru, Ferdinand VII

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 13,5 g
  • Pure gold (0,3798 oz) 11,8125 g
  • Diameter 29 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Peru
  • Period Ferdinand VII
  • Denomination 4 Escudos
  • Year 1812
  • Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
  • Mint Lima
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (18)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Peruvian 4 Escudos 1812 with mark JP. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Lima Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2113 sold at the Auction World auction for JPY 1,800,000. Bidding took place January 16, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Auction World (1)
  • Aureo & Calicó (4)
  • Goldberg (4)
  • Heritage (4)
  • Künker (1)
  • Monedalia.es (1)
  • Rio de la Plata (1)
  • Stack's (2)
Peru 4 Escudos 1812 JP at auction Monedalia.es - March 21, 2024
Peru 4 Escudos 1812 JP at auction Monedalia.es - March 21, 2024
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 21, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
930 $
Price in auction currency 850 EUR
Peru 4 Escudos 1812 JP at auction Rio de la Plata - March 17, 2023
Peru 4 Escudos 1812 JP at auction Rio de la Plata - March 17, 2023
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date March 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
2800 $
Price in auction currency 2800 USD
Peru 4 Escudos 1812 JP at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 18, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 18, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Peru 4 Escudos 1812 JP at auction Heritage - May 7, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date May 7, 2022
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Peru 4 Escudos 1812 JP at auction Auction World - January 17, 2021
Seller Auction World
Date January 17, 2021
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Peru 4 Escudos 1812 JP at auction Goldberg - June 1, 2015
Peru 4 Escudos 1812 JP at auction Goldberg - June 1, 2015
Seller Goldberg
Date June 1, 2015
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
Peru 4 Escudos 1812 JP at auction Heritage - January 6, 2014
Peru 4 Escudos 1812 JP at auction Heritage - January 6, 2014
Seller Heritage
Date January 6, 2014
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Peru 4 Escudos 1812 JP at auction Künker - October 11, 2013
Seller Künker
Date October 11, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Peru 4 Escudos 1812 JP at auction Aureo & Calicó - September 25, 2013
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 25, 2013
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Peru 4 Escudos 1812 JP at auction Heritage - October 1, 2013
Peru 4 Escudos 1812 JP at auction Heritage - October 1, 2013
Seller Heritage
Date October 1, 2013
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
Peru 4 Escudos 1812 JP at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 6, 2013
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 6, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Peru 4 Escudos 1812 JP at auction Heritage - January 4, 2010
Peru 4 Escudos 1812 JP at auction Heritage - January 4, 2010
Seller Heritage
Date January 4, 2010
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Peru 4 Escudos 1812 JP at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 7, 2009
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 7, 2009
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Peru 4 Escudos 1812 JP at auction Goldberg - February 12, 2008
Peru 4 Escudos 1812 JP at auction Goldberg - February 12, 2008
Seller Goldberg
Date February 12, 2008
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Peru 4 Escudos 1812 JP at auction Goldberg - September 25, 2007
Peru 4 Escudos 1812 JP at auction Goldberg - September 25, 2007
Seller Goldberg
Date September 25, 2007
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Peru 4 Escudos 1812 JP at auction Goldberg - May 29, 2007
Peru 4 Escudos 1812 JP at auction Goldberg - May 29, 2007
Seller Goldberg
Date May 29, 2007
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Peru 4 Escudos 1812 JP at auction Stack's - April 20, 2005
Peru 4 Escudos 1812 JP at auction Stack's - April 20, 2005
Seller Stack's
Date April 20, 2005
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Peru 4 Escudos 1812 JP at auction Stack's - April 20, 2005
Peru 4 Escudos 1812 JP at auction Stack's - April 20, 2005
Seller Stack's
Date April 20, 2005
Condition VF35 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 4 Escudos 1812 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

