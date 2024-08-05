4 Escudos 1812 JP "Type 1812-1813" (Peru, Ferdinand VII)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Peruvian 4 Escudos 1812 with mark JP. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Lima Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2113 sold at the Auction World auction for JPY 1,800,000. Bidding took place January 16, 2021.

Сondition UNC (3) AU (2) XF (5) VF (6) F (2) Condition (slab) MS61 (3) AU55 (2) XF40 (2) VF35 (1) Service NGC (8)