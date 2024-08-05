Peru Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833
4 Escudos 1812 JP "Type 1812-1813" (Peru, Ferdinand VII)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 13,5 g
- Pure gold (0,3798 oz) 11,8125 g
- Diameter 29 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Peru
- Period Ferdinand VII
- Denomination 4 Escudos
- Year 1812
- Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
- Mint Lima
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (18)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Peruvian 4 Escudos 1812 with mark JP. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Lima Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2113 sold at the Auction World auction for JPY 1,800,000. Bidding took place January 16, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Auction World (1)
- Aureo & Calicó (4)
- Goldberg (4)
- Heritage (4)
- Künker (1)
- Monedalia.es (1)
- Rio de la Plata (1)
- Stack's (2)
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 21, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
930 $
Price in auction currency 850 EUR
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date March 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
2800 $
Price in auction currency 2800 USD
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 18, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date May 7, 2022
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
Seller Auction World
Date January 17, 2021
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date January 6, 2014
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date October 11, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 25, 2013
Condition F
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 6, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date January 4, 2010
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 7, 2009
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Goldberg
Date February 12, 2008
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Goldberg
Date September 25, 2007
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Stack's
Date April 20, 2005
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
