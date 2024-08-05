Peru Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833
2 Escudos 1812 JP (Peru, Ferdinand VII)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 6,75 g
- Pure gold (0,1899 oz) 5,9063 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Peru
- Period Ferdinand VII
- Denomination 2 Escudos
- Year 1812
- Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
- Mint Lima
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Peruvian 2 Escudos 1812 with mark JP. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Lima Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3516 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 1,955. Bidding took place April 15, 2005.
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 7, 2009
Condition VF
Selling price
1599 $
Price in auction currency 1200 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 28, 2008
Condition VF
Selling price
757 $
Price in auction currency 606 EUR
