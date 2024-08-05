Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Peru Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

1 Escudo 1812 JP (Peru, Ferdinand VII)

Obverse 1 Escudo 1812 JP - Gold Coin Value - Peru, Ferdinand VII Reverse 1 Escudo 1812 JP - Gold Coin Value - Peru, Ferdinand VII

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 3,38 g
  • Pure gold (0,0951 oz) 2,9575 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Peru
  • Period Ferdinand VII
  • Denomination 1 Escudo
  • Year 1812
  • Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
  • Mint Lima
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Peruvian 1 Escudo 1812 with mark JP. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Lima Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 632 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 550. Bidding took place April 7, 2009.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (1)
  • Cayón (1)
  • Sedwick (2)
Peru 1 Escudo 1812 JP at auction Sedwick - May 4, 2017
Seller Sedwick
Date May 4, 2017
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
Peru 1 Escudo 1812 JP at auction Sedwick - October 29, 2013
Seller Sedwick
Date October 29, 2013
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
Peru 1 Escudo 1812 JP at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 7, 2009
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 7, 2009
Condition XF
Selling price
733 $
Price in auction currency 550 EUR
Peru 1 Escudo 1812 JP at auction Cayón - December 10, 2008
Seller Cayón
Date December 10, 2008
Condition F
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Escudo 1812 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Peru Coin catalog of Ferdinand VII Coins of Peru in 1812 All Peru coins Peru gold coins Peru coins 1 Escudo Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Category
Year
Search