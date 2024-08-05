Peru Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833
1 Escudo 1812 JP (Peru, Ferdinand VII)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 3,38 g
- Pure gold (0,0951 oz) 2,9575 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Peru
- Period Ferdinand VII
- Denomination 1 Escudo
- Year 1812
- Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
- Mint Lima
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Peruvian 1 Escudo 1812 with mark JP. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Lima Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 632 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 550. Bidding took place April 7, 2009.
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 7, 2009
Condition XF
Selling price
733 $
Price in auction currency 550 EUR
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Escudo 1812 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
