1 Escudo 1812 JP (Peru, Ferdinand VII)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Peruvian 1 Escudo 1812 with mark JP. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Lima Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 632 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 550. Bidding took place April 7, 2009.

Сondition AU (2) XF (1) F (1) Condition (slab) AU55 (2) Service NGC (2)