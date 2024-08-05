Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Peru Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

8 Escudos 1755 LM JM (Peru, Ferdinand VI)

Obverse 8 Escudos 1755 LM JM - Gold Coin Value - Peru, Ferdinand VI Reverse 8 Escudos 1755 LM JM - Gold Coin Value - Peru, Ferdinand VI

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 27 g
  • Pure gold (0,796 oz) 24,759 g
  • Diameter 36 mm

Description

  • Country Peru
  • Period Ferdinand VI
  • Denomination 8 Escudos
  • Year 1755
  • Ruler Ferdinand VI (King of Spain)
  • Mint Lima
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (107)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Peruvian 8 Escudos 1755 with mark LM JM. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VI struck at the Lima Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1381 sold at the Daniel Frank Sedwick auction for USD 9,000. Bidding took place May 7, 2024.

Peru 8 Escudos 1755 LM JM at auction Jesús Vico - June 27, 2024
Seller Jesús Vico
Date June 27, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
2456 $
Price in auction currency 2300 EUR
Peru 8 Escudos 1755 LM JM at auction Tauler & Fau - June 25, 2024
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 25, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
8049 $
Price in auction currency 7500 EUR
