8 Escudos 1755 LM JM (Peru, Ferdinand VI)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 27 g
- Pure gold (0,796 oz) 24,759 g
- Diameter 36 mm
Description
- Country Peru
- Period Ferdinand VI
- Denomination 8 Escudos
- Year 1755
- Ruler Ferdinand VI (King of Spain)
- Mint Lima
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (107)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Peruvian 8 Escudos 1755 with mark LM JM. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VI struck at the Lima Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1381 sold at the Daniel Frank Sedwick auction for USD 9,000. Bidding took place May 7, 2024.
Seller Jesús Vico
Date June 27, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
2456 $
Price in auction currency 2300 EUR
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 25, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
8049 $
Price in auction currency 7500 EUR
Seller Sedwick
Date May 9, 2024
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******

Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******

Seller Cayón
Date December 20, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******

Seller Heritage
Date November 4, 2023
Condition AU53 PCGS
Selling price
******

Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******

Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 23, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******

Seller Heritage
Date May 5, 2023
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******

Seller La Galerie Numismatique
Date March 5, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******

Seller La Galerie Numismatique
Date March 5, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******

Seller Jesús Vico
Date November 24, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******

Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 18, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******

Seller La Galerie Numismatique
Date October 16, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******

Seller Stack's
Date August 24, 2022
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******

Seller Jesús Vico
Date April 21, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******

Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 16, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******

Seller Heritage
Date May 7, 2021
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******

Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 18, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******

Seller Heritage
Date January 22, 2021
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******

Where to sell?
For the sale of 8 Escudos 1755 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
