Peru Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

8 Escudos 1790 IJ (Peru, Charles IV)

Obverse 8 Escudos 1790 IJ - Gold Coin Value - Peru, Charles IV Reverse 8 Escudos 1790 IJ - Gold Coin Value - Peru, Charles IV

Photo by: Roma Numismatics Ltd.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 27 g
  • Pure gold (0,7596 oz) 23,625 g
  • Diameter 36 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Peru
  • Period Charles IV
  • Denomination 8 Escudos
  • Year 1790
  • Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
  • Mint Lima
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (103)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Peruvian 8 Escudos 1790 with mark IJ. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Lima Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 33139 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 4,800. Bidding took place January 21, 2021.

Peru 8 Escudos 1790 IJ at auction Tauler & Fau - May 28, 2024
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
1955 $
Price in auction currency 1800 EUR
Peru 8 Escudos 1790 IJ at auction Soler y Llach - May 10, 2024
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
1510 $
Price in auction currency 1400 EUR
Peru 8 Escudos 1790 IJ at auction Oslo Myntgalleri - May 5, 2024
Seller Oslo Myntgalleri
Date May 5, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Peru 8 Escudos 1790 IJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 24, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Peru 8 Escudos 1790 IJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - February 15, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Peru 8 Escudos 1790 IJ at auction Cayón - September 28, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date September 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Peru 8 Escudos 1790 IJ at auction Jean ELSEN - March 18, 2022
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date March 18, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Peru 8 Escudos 1790 IJ at auction Stack's - January 16, 2022
Peru 8 Escudos 1790 IJ at auction Stack's - January 16, 2022
Seller Stack's
Date January 16, 2022
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Peru 8 Escudos 1790 IJ at auction Warin Global Investments - November 7, 2021
Seller Warin Global Investments
Date November 7, 2021
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Peru 8 Escudos 1790 IJ at auction Sedwick - November 8, 2021
Seller Sedwick
Date November 8, 2021
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Peru 8 Escudos 1790 IJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 21, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 21, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Peru 8 Escudos 1790 IJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - June 3, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 3, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Peru 8 Escudos 1790 IJ at auction Cayón - January 29, 2021
Seller Cayón
Date January 29, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Peru 8 Escudos 1790 IJ at auction Heritage - January 22, 2021
Peru 8 Escudos 1790 IJ at auction Heritage - January 22, 2021
Seller Heritage
Date January 22, 2021
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Peru 8 Escudos 1790 IJ at auction Roma Numismatics - October 30, 2020
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date October 30, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Peru 8 Escudos 1790 IJ at auction SINCONA - October 20, 2020
Seller SINCONA
Date October 20, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Peru 8 Escudos 1790 IJ at auction Leu - August 16, 2020
Seller Leu
Date August 16, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Peru 8 Escudos 1790 IJ at auction Stack's - August 7, 2020
Peru 8 Escudos 1790 IJ at auction Stack's - August 7, 2020
Seller Stack's
Date August 7, 2020
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Peru 8 Escudos 1790 IJ at auction Via - July 1, 2020
Seller Via
Date July 1, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Peru 8 Escudos 1790 IJ at auction Cayón - June 20, 2020
Seller Cayón
Date June 20, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Peru 8 Escudos 1790 IJ at auction Heritage - April 16, 2020
Peru 8 Escudos 1790 IJ at auction Heritage - April 16, 2020
Seller Heritage
Date April 16, 2020
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 8 Escudos 1790 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

