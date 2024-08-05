Peru Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833
8 Escudos 1790 IJ (Peru, Charles IV)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 27 g
- Pure gold (0,7596 oz) 23,625 g
- Diameter 36 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Peru
- Period Charles IV
- Denomination 8 Escudos
- Year 1790
- Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
- Mint Lima
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (103)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Peruvian 8 Escudos 1790 with mark IJ. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Lima Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 33139 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 4,800. Bidding took place January 21, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
1955 $
Price in auction currency 1800 EUR
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
1510 $
Price in auction currency 1400 EUR
Seller Oslo Myntgalleri
Date May 5, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Cayón
Date September 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date March 18, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date January 16, 2022
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Warin Global Investments
Date November 7, 2021
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Sedwick
Date November 8, 2021
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 21, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 3, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date January 22, 2021
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date October 30, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller SINCONA
Date October 20, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date August 7, 2020
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
