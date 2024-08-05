Peru Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833
8 Escudos 1810 JP (Peru, Ferdinand VII)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 27 g
- Pure gold (0,7596 oz) 23,625 g
- Diameter 36 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Peru
- Period Ferdinand VII
- Denomination 8 Escudos
- Year 1810
- Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
- Mint Lima
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (138)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Peruvian 8 Escudos 1810 with mark JP. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Lima Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 422 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 8,000. Bidding took place March 20, 2014.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Möller
Date May 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
2280 $
Price in auction currency 2100 EUR
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 12, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
6203 $
Price in auction currency 5750 EUR
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date February 19, 2024
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date January 14, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Nihon
Date December 10, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Jesús Vico
Date June 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 7, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date December 22, 2022
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date November 4, 2022
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date August 31, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date March 30, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 18, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date January 16, 2021
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller New York Sale
Date January 14, 2021
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Cayón
Date December 23, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date August 7, 2020
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 8 Escudos 1810 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
