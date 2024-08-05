Peru Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833
8 Escudos 1791 IJ (Peru, Charles IV)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 27 g
- Pure gold (0,7596 oz) 23,625 g
- Diameter 36 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Peru
- Period Charles IV
- Denomination 8 Escudos
- Year 1791
- Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
- Mint Lima
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (111)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Peruvian 8 Escudos 1791 with mark IJ. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Lima Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1541 sold at the Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc. auction for USD 3,600. Bidding took place June 25, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date August 1, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
2291 $
Price in auction currency 3500 AUD
Seller Möller
Date May 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
1683 $
Price in auction currency 1550 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Jesús Vico
Date July 11, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Sedwick
Date May 3, 2023
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Warin Global Investments
Date January 17, 2023
Condition XF45 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stack's
Date January 14, 2023
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date December 1, 2022
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 18, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller La Galerie Numismatique
Date October 16, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Cayón
Date September 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stack's
Date August 27, 2022
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Goldberg
Date June 29, 2022
Condition MS61 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Auction World
Date April 17, 2022
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Jesús Vico
Date December 14, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aurora Numismatica
Date June 21, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
