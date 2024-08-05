8 Escudos 1791 IJ (Peru, Charles IV)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Peruvian 8 Escudos 1791 with mark IJ. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Lima Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1541 sold at the Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc. auction for USD 3,600. Bidding took place June 25, 2022.

Сondition UNC (3) AU (18) XF (36) VF (54) Condition (slab) MS61 (1) AU58 (6) AU55 (4) AU53 (2) AU50 (1) XF45 (2) VF30 (1) DETAILS (4) Service NGC (17) PCGS (4)

