Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Peru Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

8 Escudos 1791 IJ (Peru, Charles IV)

Obverse 8 Escudos 1791 IJ - Gold Coin Value - Peru, Charles IV Reverse 8 Escudos 1791 IJ - Gold Coin Value - Peru, Charles IV

Photo by: ibercoin

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 27 g
  • Pure gold (0,7596 oz) 23,625 g
  • Diameter 36 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Peru
  • Period Charles IV
  • Denomination 8 Escudos
  • Year 1791
  • Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
  • Mint Lima
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (111)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Peruvian 8 Escudos 1791 with mark IJ. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Lima Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1541 sold at the Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc. auction for USD 3,600. Bidding took place June 25, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Auction World (3)
  • Aureo & Calicó (30)
  • Aurora Numismatica (1)
  • Baldwin's of St. James's (1)
  • Cayón (10)
  • CNG (1)
  • DNW (1)
  • Goldberg (3)
  • Heritage (8)
  • Herrero (1)
  • HERVERA (8)
  • Hess Divo (1)
  • ibercoin (2)
  • Jesús Vico (7)
  • Künker (4)
  • La Galerie Numismatique (1)
  • Möller (1)
  • Monedalia.es (1)
  • Morton & Eden (1)
  • Niemczyk (1)
  • Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd (2)
  • Rio de la Plata (1)
  • Sedwick (2)
  • Soler y Llach (8)
  • Stack's (8)
  • Tauler & Fau (1)
  • Teutoburger (1)
  • UBS (1)
  • Warin Global Investments (1)
Peru 8 Escudos 1791 IJ at auction Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd - August 1, 2024
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date August 1, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
2291 $
Price in auction currency 3500 AUD
Peru 8 Escudos 1791 IJ at auction Möller - May 22, 2024
Seller Möller
Date May 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
1683 $
Price in auction currency 1550 EUR
Peru 8 Escudos 1791 IJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 24, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Peru 8 Escudos 1791 IJ at auction Monedalia.es - March 21, 2024
Peru 8 Escudos 1791 IJ at auction Monedalia.es - March 21, 2024
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Peru 8 Escudos 1791 IJ at auction Jesús Vico - July 11, 2023
Seller Jesús Vico
Date July 11, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Peru 8 Escudos 1791 IJ at auction Sedwick - May 3, 2023
Seller Sedwick
Date May 3, 2023
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Peru 8 Escudos 1791 IJ at auction Jesús Vico - February 23, 2023
Seller Jesús Vico
Date February 23, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Peru 8 Escudos 1791 IJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 17, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Peru 8 Escudos 1791 IJ at auction Warin Global Investments - January 17, 2023
Peru 8 Escudos 1791 IJ at auction Warin Global Investments - January 17, 2023
Seller Warin Global Investments
Date January 17, 2023
Condition XF45 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Peru 8 Escudos 1791 IJ at auction Stack's - January 14, 2023
Peru 8 Escudos 1791 IJ at auction Stack's - January 14, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date January 14, 2023
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Peru 8 Escudos 1791 IJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 13, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Peru 8 Escudos 1791 IJ at auction Heritage - December 1, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date December 1, 2022
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Peru 8 Escudos 1791 IJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 18, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 18, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Peru 8 Escudos 1791 IJ at auction La Galerie Numismatique - October 16, 2022
Seller La Galerie Numismatique
Date October 16, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Peru 8 Escudos 1791 IJ at auction Cayón - September 28, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date September 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Peru 8 Escudos 1791 IJ at auction Stack's - August 27, 2022
Peru 8 Escudos 1791 IJ at auction Stack's - August 27, 2022
Seller Stack's
Date August 27, 2022
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Peru 8 Escudos 1791 IJ at auction Goldberg - June 29, 2022
Peru 8 Escudos 1791 IJ at auction Goldberg - June 29, 2022
Seller Goldberg
Date June 29, 2022
Condition MS61 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Peru 8 Escudos 1791 IJ at auction Auction World - April 17, 2022
Seller Auction World
Date April 17, 2022
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Peru 8 Escudos 1791 IJ at auction Jesús Vico - December 14, 2021
Seller Jesús Vico
Date December 14, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Peru 8 Escudos 1791 IJ at auction Aurora Numismatica - June 21, 2021
Seller Aurora Numismatica
Date June 21, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Peru 8 Escudos 1791 IJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - June 3, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 3, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 8 Escudos 1791 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Peru Coin catalog of Charles IV Coins of Peru in 1791 All Peru coins Peru gold coins Peru coins 8 Escudos Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Category
Year
Search