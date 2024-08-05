Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Peru Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

8 Escudos 1760 LM JM (Peru, Ferdinand VI)

Obverse 8 Escudos 1760 LM JM - Gold Coin Value - Peru, Ferdinand VI Reverse 8 Escudos 1760 LM JM - Gold Coin Value - Peru, Ferdinand VI

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 27 g
  • Pure gold (0,796 oz) 24,759 g
  • Diameter 36 mm

Description

  • Country Peru
  • Period Ferdinand VI
  • Denomination 8 Escudos
  • Year 1760
  • Ruler Ferdinand VI (King of Spain)
  • Mint Lima
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (36)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Peruvian 8 Escudos 1760 with mark LM JM. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VI struck at the Lima Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2366 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 28,000. Bidding took place January 15, 2022.

Peru 8 Escudos 1760 LM JM at auction Cayón - December 20, 2023
Seller Cayón
Date December 20, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
4612 $
Price in auction currency 4200 EUR
Peru 8 Escudos 1760 LM JM at auction Tauler & Fau - June 7, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
3316 $
Price in auction currency 3100 EUR
Peru 8 Escudos 1760 LM JM at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 23, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 23, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Peru 8 Escudos 1760 LM JM at auction La Galerie Numismatique - March 5, 2023
Seller La Galerie Numismatique
Date March 5, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Peru 8 Escudos 1760 LM JM at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 16, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 16, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Peru 8 Escudos 1760 LM JM at auction Stack's - January 16, 2022
Peru 8 Escudos 1760 LM JM at auction Stack's - January 16, 2022
Seller Stack's
Date January 16, 2022
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Peru 8 Escudos 1760 LM JM at auction Jesús Vico - April 14, 2021
Seller Jesús Vico
Date April 14, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Peru 8 Escudos 1760 LM JM at auction Stack's - August 7, 2020
Peru 8 Escudos 1760 LM JM at auction Stack's - August 7, 2020
Seller Stack's
Date August 7, 2020
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Peru 8 Escudos 1760 LM JM at auction Jesús Vico - March 5, 2020
Seller Jesús Vico
Date March 5, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Peru 8 Escudos 1760 LM JM at auction Stack's - January 19, 2020
Peru 8 Escudos 1760 LM JM at auction Stack's - January 19, 2020
Seller Stack's
Date January 19, 2020
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Peru 8 Escudos 1760 LM JM at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 13, 2019
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 13, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Peru 8 Escudos 1760 LM JM at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 17, 2019
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 17, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Peru 8 Escudos 1760 LM JM at auction Stack's - August 16, 2019
Peru 8 Escudos 1760 LM JM at auction Stack's - August 16, 2019
Seller Stack's
Date August 16, 2019
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
******
Peru 8 Escudos 1760 LM JM at auction Sedwick - May 3, 2019
Seller Sedwick
Date May 3, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Peru 8 Escudos 1760 LM JM at auction Sedwick - November 3, 2018
Seller Sedwick
Date November 3, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
Peru 8 Escudos 1760 LM JM at auction HERVERA - February 25, 2016
Seller HERVERA
Date February 25, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Peru 8 Escudos 1760 LM JM at auction Soler y Llach - February 24, 2016
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 24, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Peru 8 Escudos 1760 LM JM at auction Heritage - January 21, 2016
Peru 8 Escudos 1760 LM JM at auction Heritage - January 21, 2016
Seller Heritage
Date January 21, 2016
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Peru 8 Escudos 1760 LM JM at auction Jesús Vico - March 6, 2014
Seller Jesús Vico
Date March 6, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
Peru 8 Escudos 1760 LM JM at auction Stack's - August 16, 2013
Peru 8 Escudos 1760 LM JM at auction Stack's - August 16, 2013
Seller Stack's
Date August 16, 2013
Condition XF45 PCGS
Selling price
******
Peru 8 Escudos 1760 LM JM at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 27, 2013
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 27, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
