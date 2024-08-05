8 Escudos 1760 LM JM (Peru, Ferdinand VI)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Peruvian 8 Escudos 1760 with mark LM JM. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VI struck at the Lima Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2366 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 28,000. Bidding took place January 15, 2022.

