Peru Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833
8 Escudos 1760 LM JM (Peru, Ferdinand VI)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 27 g
- Pure gold (0,796 oz) 24,759 g
- Diameter 36 mm
Description
- Country Peru
- Period Ferdinand VI
- Denomination 8 Escudos
- Year 1760
- Ruler Ferdinand VI (King of Spain)
- Mint Lima
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Peruvian 8 Escudos 1760 with mark LM JM. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VI struck at the Lima Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2366 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 28,000. Bidding took place January 15, 2022.
Seller Cayón
Date December 20, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
4612 $
Price in auction currency 4200 EUR
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
3316 $
Price in auction currency 3100 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 23, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller La Galerie Numismatique
Date March 5, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 16, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date January 16, 2022
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Jesús Vico
Date April 14, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date August 7, 2020
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Jesús Vico
Date March 5, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date January 19, 2020
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 13, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 17, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date August 16, 2019
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller HERVERA
Date February 25, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 24, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date January 21, 2016
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date August 16, 2013
Condition XF45 PCGS
Selling price
******
12
