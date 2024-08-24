Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Peru Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

Coins of Peru 1760

Gold coins

Obverse 8 Escudos 1760 LM JM
Reverse 8 Escudos 1760 LM JM
8 Escudos 1760 LM JM
Average price 3200 $
Sales
0 36
Obverse 2 Escudos 1760 LM JM
Reverse 2 Escudos 1760 LM JM
2 Escudos 1760 LM JM
Average price 960 $
Sales
0 2
