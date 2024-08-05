Peru Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833
2 Escudos 1760 LM JM (Peru, Ferdinand VI)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 6,75 g
- Pure gold (0,199 oz) 6,1898 g
- Diameter 23 mm
Description
- Country Peru
- Period Ferdinand VI
- Denomination 2 Escudos
- Year 1760
- Ruler Ferdinand VI (King of Spain)
- Mint Lima
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Peruvian 2 Escudos 1760 with mark LM JM. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VI struck at the Lima Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 32759 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,260. Bidding took place May 6, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (1)
- Heritage (1)
