Peru Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

2 Escudos 1760 LM JM (Peru, Ferdinand VI)

Obverse 2 Escudos 1760 LM JM - Gold Coin Value - Peru, Ferdinand VI Reverse 2 Escudos 1760 LM JM - Gold Coin Value - Peru, Ferdinand VI

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 6,75 g
  • Pure gold (0,199 oz) 6,1898 g
  • Diameter 23 mm

Description

  • Country Peru
  • Period Ferdinand VI
  • Denomination 2 Escudos
  • Year 1760
  • Ruler Ferdinand VI (King of Spain)
  • Mint Lima
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Peruvian 2 Escudos 1760 with mark LM JM. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VI struck at the Lima Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 32759 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,260. Bidding took place May 6, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (1)
  • Heritage (1)
Peru 2 Escudos 1760 LM JM at auction Heritage - May 7, 2021
Seller Heritage
Date May 7, 2021
Condition VF35 NGC
Selling price
1260 $
Price in auction currency 1260 USD
Peru 2 Escudos 1760 LM JM at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 13, 2019
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 13, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Escudos 1760 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

