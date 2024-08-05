2 Escudos 1760 LM JM (Peru, Ferdinand VI)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Peruvian 2 Escudos 1760 with mark LM JM. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VI struck at the Lima Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 32759 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,260. Bidding took place May 6, 2021.

Сondition VF (2) Condition (slab) VF35 (1) Service NGC (1)