8 Escudos 1813 JP (Peru, Ferdinand VII)

Find out the current coin value of the Peruvian 8 Escudos 1813 with mark JP. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Lima Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 25268 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 6,900. Bidding took place April 25, 2012.

