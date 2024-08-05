Peru Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833
8 Escudos 1813 JP (Peru, Ferdinand VII)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 27 g
- Pure gold (0,7596 oz) 23,625 g
- Diameter 36 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Peru
- Period Ferdinand VII
- Denomination 8 Escudos
- Year 1813
- Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
- Mint Lima
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (115)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Peruvian 8 Escudos 1813 with mark JP. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Lima Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 25268 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 6,900. Bidding took place April 25, 2012.
Seller Heritage
Date August 1, 2024
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
2040 $
Price in auction currency 2040 USD
Seller ibercoin
Date July 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
1730 $
Price in auction currency 1600 EUR
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 24, 2024
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date June 14, 2024
Condition VG
Selling price
Seller Soler y Llach
Date April 27, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Soler y Llach
Date April 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date March 2, 2023
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
Seller Jesús Vico
Date February 23, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Jesús Vico
Date February 23, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Numisor
Date October 20, 2022
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
Seller Numisor
Date June 27, 2022
Condition MS60 NGC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date May 7, 2022
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date March 27, 2022
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 16, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 10, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Jesús Vico
Date July 20, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 8, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
