Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Peru Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

8 Escudos 1813 JP (Peru, Ferdinand VII)

Obverse 8 Escudos 1813 JP - Gold Coin Value - Peru, Ferdinand VII Reverse 8 Escudos 1813 JP - Gold Coin Value - Peru, Ferdinand VII

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 27 g
  • Pure gold (0,7596 oz) 23,625 g
  • Diameter 36 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Peru
  • Period Ferdinand VII
  • Denomination 8 Escudos
  • Year 1813
  • Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
  • Mint Lima
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (115)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Peruvian 8 Escudos 1813 with mark JP. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Lima Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 25268 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 6,900. Bidding took place April 25, 2012.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Auctiones (2)
  • Aureo & Calicó (28)
  • Cayón (14)
  • cgb.fr (1)
  • Creusy Numismatique (1)
  • GINZA (1)
  • Goldberg (1)
  • Heritage (21)
  • HERVERA (4)
  • Hess Divo (1)
  • ibercoin (1)
  • Jesús Vico (12)
  • Künker (2)
  • MDC Monaco (1)
  • Monedalia.es (2)
  • Morton & Eden (1)
  • Niemczyk (1)
  • Numisor (2)
  • Rio de la Plata (1)
  • Soler y Llach (5)
  • Stack's (6)
  • Tauler & Fau (3)
  • UBS (4)
Peru 8 Escudos 1813 JP at auction Heritage - August 1, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date August 1, 2024
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
2040 $
Price in auction currency 2040 USD
Peru 8 Escudos 1813 JP at auction ibercoin - July 10, 2024
Seller ibercoin
Date July 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
1730 $
Price in auction currency 1600 EUR
Peru 8 Escudos 1813 JP at auction Niemczyk - June 24, 2024
Peru 8 Escudos 1813 JP at auction Niemczyk - June 24, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 24, 2024
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Peru 8 Escudos 1813 JP at auction Rio de la Plata - June 14, 2024
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date June 14, 2024
Condition VG
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Peru 8 Escudos 1813 JP at auction Soler y Llach - April 27, 2023
Seller Soler y Llach
Date April 27, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Peru 8 Escudos 1813 JP at auction Soler y Llach - April 27, 2023
Seller Soler y Llach
Date April 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Peru 8 Escudos 1813 JP at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 15, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Peru 8 Escudos 1813 JP at auction Heritage - March 2, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date March 2, 2023
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Peru 8 Escudos 1813 JP at auction Jesús Vico - February 23, 2023
Seller Jesús Vico
Date February 23, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Peru 8 Escudos 1813 JP at auction Jesús Vico - February 23, 2023
Seller Jesús Vico
Date February 23, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Peru 8 Escudos 1813 JP at auction Numisor - October 20, 2022
Seller Numisor
Date October 20, 2022
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Peru 8 Escudos 1813 JP at auction Numisor - June 27, 2022
Seller Numisor
Date June 27, 2022
Condition MS60 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Peru 8 Escudos 1813 JP at auction Heritage - May 7, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date May 7, 2022
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Peru 8 Escudos 1813 JP at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 27, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Peru 8 Escudos 1813 JP at auction Heritage - March 27, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date March 27, 2022
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Peru 8 Escudos 1813 JP at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 16, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 16, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Peru 8 Escudos 1813 JP at auction Monedalia.es - March 10, 2022
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 10, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Peru 8 Escudos 1813 JP at auction Cayón - January 27, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date January 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Peru 8 Escudos 1813 JP at auction Jesús Vico - July 20, 2021
Seller Jesús Vico
Date July 20, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Peru 8 Escudos 1813 JP at auction Aureo & Calicó - July 8, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 8, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Peru 8 Escudos 1813 JP at auction Tauler & Fau - June 9, 2021
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 9, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 8 Escudos 1813 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Peru Coin catalog of Ferdinand VII Coins of Peru in 1813 All Peru coins Peru gold coins Peru coins 8 Escudos Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Category
Year
Search