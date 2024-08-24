Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Peru Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

Coins of Peru 1813

Gold coins

Obverse 8 Escudos 1813 JP
Reverse 8 Escudos 1813 JP
8 Escudos 1813 JP
Average price 2000 $
Sales
0 115
Obverse 4 Escudos 1813 JP
Reverse 4 Escudos 1813 JP
4 Escudos 1813 JP
Average price 2800 $
Sales
0 11
Obverse 2 Escudos 1813 JP
Reverse 2 Escudos 1813 JP
2 Escudos 1813 JP
Average price 1900 $
Sales
0 6
Obverse 1 Escudo 1813 JP
Reverse 1 Escudo 1813 JP
1 Escudo 1813 JP
Average price 200 $
Sales
0 4
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Category
Year
Search