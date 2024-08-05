Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Peru Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

1 Escudo 1813 JP (Peru, Ferdinand VII)

Obverse 1 Escudo 1813 JP - Gold Coin Value - Peru, Ferdinand VII Reverse 1 Escudo 1813 JP - Gold Coin Value - Peru, Ferdinand VII

Photo by: Daniel Frank Sedwick

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 3,38 g
  • Pure gold (0,0951 oz) 2,9575 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Peru
  • Period Ferdinand VII
  • Denomination 1 Escudo
  • Year 1813
  • Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
  • Mint Lima
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Peruvian 1 Escudo 1813 with mark JP. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Lima Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3519 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 1,092.5. Bidding took place April 15, 2005.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (1)
  • Sedwick (2)
  • Stack's (1)
Peru 1 Escudo 1813 JP at auction Sedwick - May 4, 2017
Seller Sedwick
Date May 4, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
Peru 1 Escudo 1813 JP at auction Sedwick - October 29, 2013
Seller Sedwick
Date October 29, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price
Peru 1 Escudo 1813 JP at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 29, 2012
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 29, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
401 $
Price in auction currency 320 EUR
Peru 1 Escudo 1813 JP at auction Stack's - April 20, 2005
Peru 1 Escudo 1813 JP at auction Stack's - April 20, 2005
Seller Stack's
Date April 20, 2005
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
1093 $
Price in auction currency 1092.5 USD

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Escudo 1813 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Peru Coin catalog of Ferdinand VII Coins of Peru in 1813 All Peru coins Peru gold coins Peru coins 1 Escudo Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Category
Year
Search