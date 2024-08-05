Peru Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833
1 Escudo 1813 JP (Peru, Ferdinand VII)
Photo by: Daniel Frank Sedwick
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 3,38 g
- Pure gold (0,0951 oz) 2,9575 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Peru
- Period Ferdinand VII
- Denomination 1 Escudo
- Year 1813
- Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
- Mint Lima
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Peruvian 1 Escudo 1813 with mark JP. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Lima Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3519 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 1,092.5. Bidding took place April 15, 2005.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (1)
- Sedwick (2)
- Stack's (1)
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 29, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
401 $
Price in auction currency 320 EUR
Where to sell?
