Peru Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833
2 Escudos 1813 JP (Peru, Ferdinand VII)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 6,75 g
- Pure gold (0,1899 oz) 5,9063 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Peru
- Period Ferdinand VII
- Denomination 2 Escudos
- Year 1813
- Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
- Mint Lima
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Peruvian 2 Escudos 1813 with mark JP. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Lima Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 918 sold at the Soler y Llach S.L. auction for EUR 3,600. Bidding took place February 25, 2015.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (3)
- HERVERA (1)
- Soler y Llach (1)
- Warin Global Investments (1)
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
1177 $
Price in auction currency 1100 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 24, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
545 $
Price in auction currency 480 EUR
Seller Warin Global Investments
Date September 18, 2018
Condition XF DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller HERVERA
Date February 26, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 25, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Escudos 1813 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search