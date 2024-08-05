Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Peru Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

4 Escudos 1813 JP (Peru, Ferdinand VII)

Obverse 4 Escudos 1813 JP - Gold Coin Value - Peru, Ferdinand VII Reverse 4 Escudos 1813 JP - Gold Coin Value - Peru, Ferdinand VII

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 13,5 g
  • Pure gold (0,3798 oz) 11,8125 g
  • Diameter 29 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Peru
  • Period Ferdinand VII
  • Denomination 4 Escudos
  • Year 1813
  • Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
  • Mint Lima
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (11)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Peruvian 4 Escudos 1813 with mark JP. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Lima Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3518 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 9,200. Bidding took place April 15, 2005.

Peru 4 Escudos 1813 JP at auction Cayón - January 27, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date January 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
2642 $
Price in auction currency 2350 EUR
Peru 4 Escudos 1813 JP at auction Stack's - January 16, 2022
Seller Stack's
Date January 16, 2022
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
3400 $
Price in auction currency 3400 USD
Peru 4 Escudos 1813 JP at auction Nihon - March 3, 2019
Seller Nihon
Date March 3, 2019
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
Peru 4 Escudos 1813 JP at auction GINZA - November 3, 2018
Seller GINZA
Date November 3, 2018
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
Peru 4 Escudos 1813 JP at auction Auction World - October 15, 2017
Seller Auction World
Date October 15, 2017
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
Peru 4 Escudos 1813 JP at auction Sedwick - May 4, 2017
Seller Sedwick
Date May 4, 2017
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
Peru 4 Escudos 1813 JP at auction Sedwick - October 29, 2013
Seller Sedwick
Date October 29, 2013
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
Peru 4 Escudos 1813 JP at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 29, 2012
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 29, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
Peru 4 Escudos 1813 JP at auction Cayón - December 10, 2008
Seller Cayón
Date December 10, 2008
Condition AU
Selling price
Peru 4 Escudos 1813 JP at auction Goldberg - May 29, 2007
Seller Goldberg
Date May 29, 2007
Condition AU
Selling price
Peru 4 Escudos 1813 JP at auction Stack's - April 20, 2005
Seller Stack's
Date April 20, 2005
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 4 Escudos 1813 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

