Peru Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833
4 Escudos 1813 JP (Peru, Ferdinand VII)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 13,5 g
- Pure gold (0,3798 oz) 11,8125 g
- Diameter 29 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Peru
- Period Ferdinand VII
- Denomination 4 Escudos
- Year 1813
- Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
- Mint Lima
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (11)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Peruvian 4 Escudos 1813 with mark JP. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Lima Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3518 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 9,200. Bidding took place April 15, 2005.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Auction World (1)
- Aureo & Calicó (1)
- Cayón (2)
- GINZA (1)
- Goldberg (1)
- Nihon (1)
- Sedwick (2)
- Stack's (2)
Seller Cayón
Date January 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
2642 $
Price in auction currency 2350 EUR
Seller Stack's
Date January 16, 2022
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
3400 $
Price in auction currency 3400 USD
Seller Auction World
Date October 15, 2017
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 29, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
