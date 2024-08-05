Peru Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833
8 Escudos 1772 JM "Type 1772-1789" (Peru, Charles III)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,901)
- Weight 27 g
- Pure gold (0,7821 oz) 24,327 g
- Diameter 36 mm
Description
- Country Peru
- Period Charles III
- Denomination 8 Escudos
- Year 1772
- Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
- Mint Lima
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (79)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Peruvian 8 Escudos 1772 with mark JM. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Lima Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1164 sold at the Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc. auction for USD 5,463. Bidding took place May 25, 2008.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (21)
- Cayón (7)
- Goldberg (2)
- Heritage (6)
- HERVERA (16)
- Jean ELSEN (1)
- LA GALERIE DES MONNAIES ANTIQUITÉS NUMISMATIQUE TURQUAT (1)
- Monedalia.es (1)
- Sedwick (1)
- SINCONA (1)
- Soler y Llach (16)
- Stack's (1)
- Tauler & Fau (3)
- UBS (1)
- Warin Global Investments (1)
Seller Heritage
Date March 18, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
4320 $
Price in auction currency 4320 USD
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
1753 $
Price in auction currency 1600 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Warin Global Investments
Date October 2, 2023
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Monedalia.es
Date September 6, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 7, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller LA GALERIE DES MONNAIES ANTIQUITÉS NUMISMATIQUE TURQUAT
Date July 2, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date May 7, 2022
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Sedwick
Date May 9, 2021
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 25, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 16, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 16, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date August 16, 2019
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 29, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
