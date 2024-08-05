8 Escudos 1772 JM "Type 1772-1789" (Peru, Charles III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Peruvian 8 Escudos 1772 with mark JM. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Lima Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1164 sold at the Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc. auction for USD 5,463. Bidding took place May 25, 2008.

