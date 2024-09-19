Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Peru Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

Coins of Peru 1772

Gold coins

Obverse 8 Escudos 1772 LM JM
Reverse 8 Escudos 1772 LM JM
8 Escudos 1772 LM JM
Average price 3200 $
Sales
0 15
Obverse 8 Escudos 1772 JM
Reverse 8 Escudos 1772 JM
8 Escudos 1772 JM
Average price 2100 $
Sales
0 79
Obverse 4 Escudos 1772 JM
Reverse 4 Escudos 1772 JM
4 Escudos 1772 JM
Average price
Sales
0 0
Obverse 2 Escudos 1772 LM JM
Reverse 2 Escudos 1772 LM JM
2 Escudos 1772 LM JM
Average price
Sales
0 0
Obverse 2 Escudos 1772 JM
Reverse 2 Escudos 1772 JM
2 Escudos 1772 JM
Average price
Sales
0 2
Obverse 2 Escudos 1772 MJ
Reverse 2 Escudos 1772 MJ
2 Escudos 1772 MJ
Average price
Sales
0 0
Obverse 1 Escudo 1772 LM JM
Reverse 1 Escudo 1772 LM JM
1 Escudo 1772 LM JM
Average price
Sales
0 0
Obverse 1 Escudo 1772 JM
Reverse 1 Escudo 1772 JM
1 Escudo 1772 JM
Average price 500 $
Sales
0 6
Category
Year
