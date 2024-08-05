1 Escudo 1772 JM "Type 1772-1789" (Peru, Charles III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Peruvian 1 Escudo 1772 with mark JM. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Lima Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 7 sold at the Cayón Subastas auction for EUR 520. Bidding took place February 9, 2023.

Сondition XF (1) VF (5)