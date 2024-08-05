Peru Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833
1 Escudo 1772 JM "Type 1772-1789" (Peru, Charles III)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,901)
- Weight 3,38 g
- Pure gold (0,0979 oz) 3,0454 g
- Diameter 18 mm
Description
- Country Peru
- Period Charles III
- Denomination 1 Escudo
- Year 1772
- Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
- Mint Lima
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Peruvian 1 Escudo 1772 with mark JM. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Lima Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 7 sold at the Cayón Subastas auction for EUR 520. Bidding took place February 9, 2023.
Сondition
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (3)
- Cayón (3)
Seller Cayón
Date February 9, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
557 $
Price in auction currency 520 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 2, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
451 $
Price in auction currency 400 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 29, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
