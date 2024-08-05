Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Peru Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

1 Escudo 1772 JM "Type 1772-1789" (Peru, Charles III)

Obverse 1 Escudo 1772 JM "Type 1772-1789" - Gold Coin Value - Peru, Charles III Reverse 1 Escudo 1772 JM "Type 1772-1789" - Gold Coin Value - Peru, Charles III

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,901)
  • Weight 3,38 g
  • Pure gold (0,0979 oz) 3,0454 g
  • Diameter 18 mm

Description

  • Country Peru
  • Period Charles III
  • Denomination 1 Escudo
  • Year 1772
  • Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
  • Mint Lima
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Peruvian 1 Escudo 1772 with mark JM. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Lima Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 7 sold at the Cayón Subastas auction for EUR 520. Bidding took place February 9, 2023.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (3)
  • Cayón (3)
Peru 1 Escudo 1772 JM at auction Cayón - February 9, 2023
Seller Cayón
Date February 9, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
557 $
Price in auction currency 520 EUR
Peru 1 Escudo 1772 JM at auction Aureo & Calicó - July 2, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 2, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
451 $
Price in auction currency 400 EUR
Peru 1 Escudo 1772 JM at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 28, 2015
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 28, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
Peru 1 Escudo 1772 JM at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 29, 2012
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 29, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Peru 1 Escudo 1772 JM at auction Cayón - December 10, 2008
Seller Cayón
Date December 10, 2008
Condition VF
Selling price
Peru 1 Escudo 1772 JM at auction Cayón - December 12, 2007
Seller Cayón
Date December 12, 2007
Condition VF
Selling price

