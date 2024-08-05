Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Peru Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

2 Escudos 1772 JM "Type 1772-1789" (Peru, Charles III)

Obverse 2 Escudos 1772 JM "Type 1772-1789" - Gold Coin Value - Peru, Charles III Reverse 2 Escudos 1772 JM "Type 1772-1789" - Gold Coin Value - Peru, Charles III

Photo by: Roma Numismatics Ltd.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,901)
  • Weight 6,75 g
  • Pure gold (0,1955 oz) 6,0818 g
  • Diameter 23 mm

Description

  • Country Peru
  • Period Charles III
  • Denomination 2 Escudos
  • Year 1772
  • Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
  • Mint Lima
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Peruvian 2 Escudos 1772 with mark JM. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Lima Mint

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (1)
  • Roma Numismatics (1)
Peru 2 Escudos 1772 JM at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 19, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Peru 2 Escudos 1772 JM at auction Roma Numismatics - March 3, 2018
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date March 3, 2018
Condition No grade
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Escudos 1772 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

