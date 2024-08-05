Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Peru Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

8 Escudos 1772 LM JM "Type 1763-1772" (Peru, Charles III)

Obverse 8 Escudos 1772 LM JM "Type 1763-1772" - Gold Coin Value - Peru, Charles III Reverse 8 Escudos 1772 LM JM "Type 1763-1772" - Gold Coin Value - Peru, Charles III

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 27 g
  • Pure gold (0,796 oz) 24,759 g
  • Diameter 36 mm

Description

  • Country Peru
  • Period Charles III
  • Denomination 8 Escudos
  • Year 1772
  • Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
  • Mint Lima
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (15)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Peruvian 8 Escudos 1772 with mark LM JM. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Lima Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 348 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 4,200. Bidding took place November 28, 2012.

Peru 8 Escudos 1772 LM JM at auction Heritage - January 11, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date January 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
2040 $
Price in auction currency 2040 USD
Peru 8 Escudos 1772 LM JM at auction Heritage - January 13, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date January 13, 2022
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
2760 $
Price in auction currency 2760 USD
Peru 8 Escudos 1772 LM JM at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 19, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Peru 8 Escudos 1772 LM JM at auction Cayón - January 31, 2018
Seller Cayón
Date January 31, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Peru 8 Escudos 1772 LM JM at auction Cayón - February 2, 2017
Seller Cayón
Date February 2, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
Peru 8 Escudos 1772 LM JM at auction Stack's - August 13, 2014
Seller Stack's
Date August 13, 2014
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Peru 8 Escudos 1772 LM JM at auction Chaponnière - December 7, 2013
Seller Chaponnière
Date December 7, 2013
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
Peru 8 Escudos 1772 LM JM at auction Stack's - August 16, 2013
Seller Stack's
Date August 16, 2013
Condition XF DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
Peru 8 Escudos 1772 LM JM at auction Morton & Eden - March 6, 2013
Seller Morton & Eden
Date March 6, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
Peru 8 Escudos 1772 LM JM at auction Palombo - November 30, 2012
Seller Palombo
Date November 30, 2012
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
Peru 8 Escudos 1772 LM JM at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 28, 2012
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 28, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
Peru 8 Escudos 1772 LM JM at auction Cayón - December 12, 2007
Seller Cayón
Date December 12, 2007
Condition XF
Selling price
Peru 8 Escudos 1772 LM JM at auction Goldberg - May 29, 2007
Seller Goldberg
Date May 29, 2007
Condition VF
Selling price
Peru 8 Escudos 1772 LM JM at auction Stack's - January 16, 2007
Ex. Gund III collection
Seller Stack's
Date January 16, 2007
Condition XF
Selling price
Peru 8 Escudos 1772 LM JM at auction Stack's - April 20, 2005
Seller Stack's
Date April 20, 2005
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
