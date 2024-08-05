Peru Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833
8 Escudos 1772 LM JM "Type 1763-1772" (Peru, Charles III)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 27 g
- Pure gold (0,796 oz) 24,759 g
- Diameter 36 mm
Description
- Country Peru
- Period Charles III
- Denomination 8 Escudos
- Year 1772
- Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
- Mint Lima
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (15)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Peruvian 8 Escudos 1772 with mark LM JM. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Lima Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 348 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 4,200. Bidding took place November 28, 2012.
Seller Heritage
Date January 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
2040 $
Price in auction currency 2040 USD
Seller Heritage
Date January 13, 2022
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
2760 $
Price in auction currency 2760 USD
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date August 13, 2014
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Chaponnière
Date December 7, 2013
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date August 16, 2013
Condition XF DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Morton & Eden
Date March 6, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Palombo
Date November 30, 2012
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 28, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Ex. Gund III collection
Seller Stack's
Date January 16, 2007
Condition XF
Selling price
******
