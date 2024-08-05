8 Escudos 1772 LM JM "Type 1763-1772" (Peru, Charles III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Peruvian 8 Escudos 1772 with mark LM JM. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Lima Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 348 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 4,200. Bidding took place November 28, 2012.

