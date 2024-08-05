Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Peru Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

8 Escudos 1807 JP (Peru, Charles IV)

Obverse 8 Escudos 1807 JP - Gold Coin Value - Peru, Charles IV Reverse 8 Escudos 1807 JP - Gold Coin Value - Peru, Charles IV

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 27 g
  • Pure gold (0,7596 oz) 23,625 g
  • Diameter 36 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Peru
  • Period Charles IV
  • Denomination 8 Escudos
  • Year 1807
  • Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
  • Mint Lima
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (63)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Peruvian 8 Escudos 1807 with mark JP. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Lima Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 24516 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 4,113. Bidding took place September 6, 2012.

Peru 8 Escudos 1807 JP at auction Heritage Eur - May 17, 2024
Seller Heritage Eur
Date May 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
1521 $
Price in auction currency 1400 EUR
Peru 8 Escudos 1807 JP at auction Monedalia.es - March 21, 2024
Peru 8 Escudos 1807 JP at auction Monedalia.es - March 21, 2024
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
1586 $
Price in auction currency 1450 EUR
Peru 8 Escudos 1807 JP at auction Warin Global Investments - March 14, 2024
Peru 8 Escudos 1807 JP at auction Warin Global Investments - March 14, 2024
Seller Warin Global Investments
Date March 14, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Peru 8 Escudos 1807 JP at auction Jesús Vico - November 30, 2023
Seller Jesús Vico
Date November 30, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Peru 8 Escudos 1807 JP at auction Heritage - April 13, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date April 13, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Peru 8 Escudos 1807 JP at auction Heritage - January 18, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date January 18, 2023
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Peru 8 Escudos 1807 JP at auction Sedwick - November 2, 2022
Seller Sedwick
Date November 2, 2022
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Peru 8 Escudos 1807 JP at auction Numisor - October 20, 2022
Seller Numisor
Date October 20, 2022
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Peru 8 Escudos 1807 JP at auction Cayón - September 28, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date September 28, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Peru 8 Escudos 1807 JP at auction Hess Divo - June 1, 2022
Seller Hess Divo
Date June 1, 2022
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Peru 8 Escudos 1807 JP at auction Aureo & Calicó - June 3, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 3, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Peru 8 Escudos 1807 JP at auction Oslo Myntgalleri - May 9, 2021
Seller Oslo Myntgalleri
Date May 9, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Peru 8 Escudos 1807 JP at auction Cayón - April 29, 2021
Seller Cayón
Date April 29, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Peru 8 Escudos 1807 JP at auction Stack's - February 26, 2021
Peru 8 Escudos 1807 JP at auction Stack's - February 26, 2021
Seller Stack's
Date February 26, 2021
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Peru 8 Escudos 1807 JP at auction Monedalia.es - December 29, 2020
Seller Monedalia.es
Date December 29, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Peru 8 Escudos 1807 JP at auction Sedwick - November 18, 2020
Seller Sedwick
Date November 18, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Peru 8 Escudos 1807 JP at auction Cayón - June 20, 2020
Seller Cayón
Date June 20, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Peru 8 Escudos 1807 JP at auction SINCONA - June 9, 2020
Seller SINCONA
Date June 9, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Peru 8 Escudos 1807 JP at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 23, 2019
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 23, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Peru 8 Escudos 1807 JP at auction Sedwick - November 3, 2018
Seller Sedwick
Date November 3, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Peru 8 Escudos 1807 JP at auction Goldberg - June 12, 2018
Peru 8 Escudos 1807 JP at auction Goldberg - June 12, 2018
Seller Goldberg
Date June 12, 2018
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 8 Escudos 1807 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

