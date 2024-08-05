8 Escudos 1807 JP (Peru, Charles IV)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Peruvian 8 Escudos 1807 with mark JP. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Lima Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 24516 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 4,113. Bidding took place September 6, 2012.

