Peru Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

Coins of Peru 1807

Gold coins

Obverse 8 Escudos 1807 JP
Reverse 8 Escudos 1807 JP
8 Escudos 1807 JP
Average price 1900 $
Sales
0 63
Obverse 4 Escudos 1807 JP
Reverse 4 Escudos 1807 JP
4 Escudos 1807 JP
Average price
Sales
0 1
Obverse 2 Escudos 1807 JP
Reverse 2 Escudos 1807 JP
2 Escudos 1807 JP
Average price
Sales
0 1
Obverse 1 Escudo 1807 JP
Reverse 1 Escudo 1807 JP
1 Escudo 1807 JP
Average price 300 $
Sales
0 2
