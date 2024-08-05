Peru Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833
1 Escudo 1807 JP (Peru, Charles IV)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 3,38 g
- Pure gold (0,0951 oz) 2,9575 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Peru
- Period Charles IV
- Denomination 1 Escudo
- Year 1807
- Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
- Mint Lima
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Peruvian 1 Escudo 1807 with mark JP. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Lima Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 21629 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 431. Bidding took place September 10, 2009.
For the sale of 1 Escudo 1807 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
