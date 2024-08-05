Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Peru Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

4 Escudos 1807 JP (Peru, Charles IV)

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 13,5 g
  • Pure gold (0,3798 oz) 11,8125 g
  • Diameter 30 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Peru
  • Period Charles IV
  • Denomination 4 Escudos
  • Year 1807
  • Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
  • Mint Lima
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Peruvian 4 Escudos 1807 with mark JP. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Lima Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3504 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 1,955. Bidding took place April 15, 2005.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Stack's (1)
Peru 4 Escudos 1807 JP at auction Stack's - April 20, 2005
Seller Stack's
Date April 20, 2005
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

