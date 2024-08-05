8 Escudos 1796 IJ (Peru, Charles IV)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Peruvian 8 Escudos 1796 with mark IJ. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Lima Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 338 sold at the Daniel Frank Sedwick auction for USD 4,000. Bidding took place May 4, 2022.

