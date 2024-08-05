Peru Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833
8 Escudos 1796 IJ (Peru, Charles IV)
Photo by: Tauler&Fau Subastas
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 27 g
- Pure gold (0,7596 oz) 23,625 g
- Diameter 36 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Peru
- Period Charles IV
- Denomination 8 Escudos
- Year 1796
- Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
- Mint Lima
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (66)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Peruvian 8 Escudos 1796 with mark IJ. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Lima Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 338 sold at the Daniel Frank Sedwick auction for USD 4,000. Bidding took place May 4, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (13)
- Cayón (13)
- Goldberg (4)
- Heritage (7)
- HERVERA (5)
- ibercoin (1)
- iNumis (1)
- Jesús Vico (6)
- Künker (1)
- Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd (1)
- Numisor (1)
- Sedwick (2)
- Soler y Llach (6)
- Stack's (1)
- Tauler & Fau (1)
- UBS (3)
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
1618 $
Price in auction currency 1500 EUR
Seller Heritage
Date January 4, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
2340 $
Price in auction currency 2340 USD
Seller Jesús Vico
Date April 18, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date March 31, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisor
Date October 20, 2022
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Cayón
Date September 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Sedwick
Date May 6, 2022
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Jesús Vico
Date July 20, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 3, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Jesús Vico
Date November 26, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Jesús Vico
Date March 5, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date March 3, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 17, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller HERVERA
Date February 22, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 21, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller HERVERA
Date December 19, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
