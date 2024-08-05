Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Peru Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

8 Escudos 1796 IJ (Peru, Charles IV)

Obverse 8 Escudos 1796 IJ - Gold Coin Value - Peru, Charles IV Reverse 8 Escudos 1796 IJ - Gold Coin Value - Peru, Charles IV

Photo by: Tauler&Fau Subastas

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 27 g
  • Pure gold (0,7596 oz) 23,625 g
  • Diameter 36 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Peru
  • Period Charles IV
  • Denomination 8 Escudos
  • Year 1796
  • Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
  • Mint Lima
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (66)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Peruvian 8 Escudos 1796 with mark IJ. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Lima Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 338 sold at the Daniel Frank Sedwick auction for USD 4,000. Bidding took place May 4, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (13)
  • Cayón (13)
  • Goldberg (4)
  • Heritage (7)
  • HERVERA (5)
  • ibercoin (1)
  • iNumis (1)
  • Jesús Vico (6)
  • Künker (1)
  • Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd (1)
  • Numisor (1)
  • Sedwick (2)
  • Soler y Llach (6)
  • Stack's (1)
  • Tauler & Fau (1)
  • UBS (3)
Peru 8 Escudos 1796 IJ at auction Soler y Llach - May 10, 2024
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
1618 $
Price in auction currency 1500 EUR
Peru 8 Escudos 1796 IJ at auction Heritage - January 4, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date January 4, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
2340 $
Price in auction currency 2340 USD
Peru 8 Escudos 1796 IJ at auction Jesús Vico - April 18, 2023
Seller Jesús Vico
Date April 18, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Peru 8 Escudos 1796 IJ at auction Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd - March 31, 2023
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date March 31, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Peru 8 Escudos 1796 IJ at auction Numisor - October 20, 2022
Seller Numisor
Date October 20, 2022
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Peru 8 Escudos 1796 IJ at auction Cayón - September 28, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date September 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Peru 8 Escudos 1796 IJ at auction Sedwick - May 6, 2022
Seller Sedwick
Date May 6, 2022
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Peru 8 Escudos 1796 IJ at auction Jesús Vico - July 20, 2021
Seller Jesús Vico
Date July 20, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Peru 8 Escudos 1796 IJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - June 3, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 3, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Peru 8 Escudos 1796 IJ at auction Cayón - January 29, 2021
Seller Cayón
Date January 29, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Peru 8 Escudos 1796 IJ at auction Jesús Vico - November 26, 2020
Seller Jesús Vico
Date November 26, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Peru 8 Escudos 1796 IJ at auction Jesús Vico - March 5, 2020
Seller Jesús Vico
Date March 5, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Peru 8 Escudos 1796 IJ at auction Tauler & Fau - March 3, 2020
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date March 3, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Peru 8 Escudos 1796 IJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 17, 2019
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 17, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Peru 8 Escudos 1796 IJ at auction Künker - June 27, 2019
Seller Künker
Date June 27, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Peru 8 Escudos 1796 IJ at auction Cayón - July 3, 2018
Seller Cayón
Date July 3, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Peru 8 Escudos 1796 IJ at auction HERVERA - February 22, 2018
Seller HERVERA
Date February 22, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Peru 8 Escudos 1796 IJ at auction Soler y Llach - February 21, 2018
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 21, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Peru 8 Escudos 1796 IJ at auction Cayón - January 31, 2018
Seller Cayón
Date January 31, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Peru 8 Escudos 1796 IJ at auction HERVERA - December 19, 2017
Seller HERVERA
Date December 19, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Peru 8 Escudos 1796 IJ at auction Soler y Llach - December 18, 2017
Seller Soler y Llach
Date December 18, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 8 Escudos 1796 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Peru Coin catalog of Charles IV Coins of Peru in 1796 All Peru coins Peru gold coins Peru coins 8 Escudos Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Category
Year
Search