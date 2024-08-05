Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Peru Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

8 Escudos 1800 IJ (Peru, Charles IV)

Obverse 8 Escudos 1800 IJ - Gold Coin Value - Peru, Charles IV Reverse 8 Escudos 1800 IJ - Gold Coin Value - Peru, Charles IV

Photo by: Cayón Subastas

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 27 g
  • Pure gold (0,7596 oz) 23,625 g
  • Diameter 36 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Peru
  • Period Charles IV
  • Denomination 8 Escudos
  • Year 1800
  • Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
  • Mint Lima
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (40)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Peruvian 8 Escudos 1800 with mark IJ. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Lima Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 64666 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 3,120. Bidding took place June 23, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Auction World (1)
  • Aureo & Calicó (9)
  • Cayón (7)
  • Goldberg (1)
  • Heritage (2)
  • HERVERA (1)
  • Jesús Vico (1)
  • Künker (1)
  • Möller (4)
  • Monedalia.es (1)
  • Morton & Eden (3)
  • Numisma - Portugal (1)
  • Oslo Myntgalleri (1)
  • Sedwick (2)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • Soler y Llach (2)
  • Stack's (2)
Peru 8 Escudos 1800 IJ at auction Möller - May 22, 2024
Seller Möller
Date May 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
1628 $
Price in auction currency 1500 EUR
Peru 8 Escudos 1800 IJ at auction Oslo Myntgalleri - May 5, 2024
Seller Oslo Myntgalleri
Date May 5, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
1654 $
Price in auction currency 18000 NOK
Peru 8 Escudos 1800 IJ at auction Auction World - April 14, 2024
Seller Auction World
Date April 14, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Peru 8 Escudos 1800 IJ at auction Cayón - September 28, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date September 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Peru 8 Escudos 1800 IJ at auction Sedwick - May 6, 2022
Seller Sedwick
Date May 6, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Peru 8 Escudos 1800 IJ at auction Monedalia.es - March 10, 2022
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 10, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Peru 8 Escudos 1800 IJ at auction Heritage - June 24, 2021
Peru 8 Escudos 1800 IJ at auction Heritage - June 24, 2021
Seller Heritage
Date June 24, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Peru 8 Escudos 1800 IJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - June 3, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 3, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Peru 8 Escudos 1800 IJ at auction Soler y Llach - May 6, 2021
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 6, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Peru 8 Escudos 1800 IJ at auction Jesús Vico - March 5, 2020
Seller Jesús Vico
Date March 5, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Peru 8 Escudos 1800 IJ at auction Künker - March 15, 2019
Seller Künker
Date March 15, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Peru 8 Escudos 1800 IJ at auction Numisma - Portugal - July 5, 2018
Seller Numisma - Portugal
Date July 5, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
Peru 8 Escudos 1800 IJ at auction SINCONA - May 15, 2018
Seller SINCONA
Date May 15, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Peru 8 Escudos 1800 IJ at auction Cayón - January 31, 2018
Seller Cayón
Date January 31, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Peru 8 Escudos 1800 IJ at auction HERVERA - December 19, 2017
Seller HERVERA
Date December 19, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Peru 8 Escudos 1800 IJ at auction Soler y Llach - December 18, 2017
Seller Soler y Llach
Date December 18, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Peru 8 Escudos 1800 IJ at auction Möller - November 5, 2017
Seller Möller
Date November 5, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Peru 8 Escudos 1800 IJ at auction Möller - June 9, 2017
Seller Möller
Date June 9, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
Peru 8 Escudos 1800 IJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - July 6, 2016
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 6, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Peru 8 Escudos 1800 IJ at auction Möller - April 19, 2016
Seller Möller
Date April 19, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Peru 8 Escudos 1800 IJ at auction Stack's - February 5, 2016
Peru 8 Escudos 1800 IJ at auction Stack's - February 5, 2016
Seller Stack's
Date February 5, 2016
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

