Peru Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833
8 Escudos 1800 IJ (Peru, Charles IV)
Photo by: Cayón Subastas
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 27 g
- Pure gold (0,7596 oz) 23,625 g
- Diameter 36 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Peru
- Period Charles IV
- Denomination 8 Escudos
- Year 1800
- Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
- Mint Lima
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (40)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Peruvian 8 Escudos 1800 with mark IJ. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Lima Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 64666 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 3,120. Bidding took place June 23, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Auction World (1)
- Aureo & Calicó (9)
- Cayón (7)
- Goldberg (1)
- Heritage (2)
- HERVERA (1)
- Jesús Vico (1)
- Künker (1)
- Möller (4)
- Monedalia.es (1)
- Morton & Eden (3)
- Numisma - Portugal (1)
- Oslo Myntgalleri (1)
- Sedwick (2)
- SINCONA (1)
- Soler y Llach (2)
- Stack's (2)
Seller Möller
Date May 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
1628 $
Price in auction currency 1500 EUR
Seller Oslo Myntgalleri
Date May 5, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
1654 $
Price in auction currency 18000 NOK
Seller Auction World
Date April 14, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Cayón
Date September 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 10, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date June 24, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 3, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Jesús Vico
Date March 5, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller HERVERA
Date December 19, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Soler y Llach
Date December 18, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Möller
Date November 5, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 6, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
