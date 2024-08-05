8 Escudos 1800 IJ (Peru, Charles IV)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Peruvian 8 Escudos 1800 with mark IJ. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Lima Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 64666 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 3,120. Bidding took place June 23, 2021.

