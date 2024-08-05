Peru Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833
8 Escudos 1757 LM JM (Peru, Ferdinand VI)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 27 g
- Pure gold (0,796 oz) 24,759 g
- Diameter 36 mm
Description
- Country Peru
- Period Ferdinand VI
- Denomination 8 Escudos
- Year 1757
- Ruler Ferdinand VI (King of Spain)
- Mint Lima
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (106)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Peruvian 8 Escudos 1757 with mark LM JM. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VI struck at the Lima Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 21446 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 9,600. Bidding took place March 17, 2024.
Seller Auction World
Date July 14, 2024
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
2849 $
Price in auction currency 450000 JPY
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
2390 $
Price in auction currency 2200 EUR
Seller MDC Monaco
Date May 4, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date March 18, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Seller Cayón
Date December 20, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date August 19, 2023
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 23, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller La Galerie Numismatique
Date March 5, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 18, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Stack's
Date August 24, 2022
Condition AU53 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 16, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 21, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Stack's
Date August 21, 2021
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date August 20, 2021
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date August 20, 2021
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Seller Nihon
Date June 13, 2021
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date January 22, 2021
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date January 22, 2021
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
