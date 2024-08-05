Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Peru Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

8 Escudos 1757 LM JM (Peru, Ferdinand VI)

Obverse 8 Escudos 1757 LM JM - Gold Coin Value - Peru, Ferdinand VI Reverse 8 Escudos 1757 LM JM - Gold Coin Value - Peru, Ferdinand VI

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 27 g
  • Pure gold (0,796 oz) 24,759 g
  • Diameter 36 mm

Description

  • Country Peru
  • Period Ferdinand VI
  • Denomination 8 Escudos
  • Year 1757
  • Ruler Ferdinand VI (King of Spain)
  • Mint Lima
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (106)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Peruvian 8 Escudos 1757 with mark LM JM. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VI struck at the Lima Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 21446 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 9,600. Bidding took place March 17, 2024.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Auction World (2)
  • Aureo & Calicó (23)
  • Cayón (11)
  • Heritage (15)
  • Heritage Eur (1)
  • Herrero (1)
  • HERVERA (12)
  • Jean ELSEN (3)
  • Jesús Vico (6)
  • La Galerie Numismatique (1)
  • MDC Monaco (1)
  • Monedalia.es (1)
  • Morton & Eden (1)
  • Nihon (2)
  • Numimarket (1)
  • Numismatica Ars Classica, Zurich (1)
  • Numismatica Ranieri (2)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • Soler y Llach (12)
  • Stack's (7)
  • Tauler & Fau (1)
  • UBS (1)
Peru 8 Escudos 1757 LM JM at auction Auction World - July 14, 2024
Seller Auction World
Date July 14, 2024
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
2849 $
Price in auction currency 450000 JPY
Peru 8 Escudos 1757 LM JM at auction Tauler & Fau - May 28, 2024
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
2390 $
Price in auction currency 2200 EUR
Peru 8 Escudos 1757 LM JM at auction Soler y Llach - May 10, 2024
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Peru 8 Escudos 1757 LM JM at auction MDC Monaco - May 4, 2024
Seller MDC Monaco
Date May 4, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Peru 8 Escudos 1757 LM JM at auction Heritage - March 18, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date March 18, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Peru 8 Escudos 1757 LM JM at auction Cayón - December 20, 2023
Seller Cayón
Date December 20, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Peru 8 Escudos 1757 LM JM at auction Heritage - August 19, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date August 19, 2023
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Peru 8 Escudos 1757 LM JM at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 23, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 23, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Peru 8 Escudos 1757 LM JM at auction La Galerie Numismatique - March 5, 2023
Seller La Galerie Numismatique
Date March 5, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Peru 8 Escudos 1757 LM JM at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 18, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 18, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Peru 8 Escudos 1757 LM JM at auction Stack's - August 24, 2022
Peru 8 Escudos 1757 LM JM at auction Stack's - August 24, 2022
Seller Stack's
Date August 24, 2022
Condition AU53 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Peru 8 Escudos 1757 LM JM at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 16, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 16, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Peru 8 Escudos 1757 LM JM at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 21, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 21, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Peru 8 Escudos 1757 LM JM at auction Stack's - August 21, 2021
Peru 8 Escudos 1757 LM JM at auction Stack's - August 21, 2021
Seller Stack's
Date August 21, 2021
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Peru 8 Escudos 1757 LM JM at auction Heritage - August 20, 2021
Peru 8 Escudos 1757 LM JM at auction Heritage - August 20, 2021
Seller Heritage
Date August 20, 2021
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Peru 8 Escudos 1757 LM JM at auction Heritage - August 20, 2021
Peru 8 Escudos 1757 LM JM at auction Heritage - August 20, 2021
Seller Heritage
Date August 20, 2021
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Peru 8 Escudos 1757 LM JM at auction Nihon - June 13, 2021
Seller Nihon
Date June 13, 2021
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Peru 8 Escudos 1757 LM JM at auction Jesús Vico - April 14, 2021
Seller Jesús Vico
Date April 14, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Peru 8 Escudos 1757 LM JM at auction Heritage - January 22, 2021
Peru 8 Escudos 1757 LM JM at auction Heritage - January 22, 2021
Seller Heritage
Date January 22, 2021
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Peru 8 Escudos 1757 LM JM at auction Heritage - January 22, 2021
Peru 8 Escudos 1757 LM JM at auction Heritage - January 22, 2021
Seller Heritage
Date January 22, 2021
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Peru 8 Escudos 1757 LM JM at auction Numismatica Ranieri - November 21, 2020
Seller Numismatica Ranieri
Date November 21, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to buy?
Peru 8 Escudos 1757 LM JM at auction Stack's - August 18, 2024
Peru 8 Escudos 1757 LM JM at auction Stack's - August 18, 2024
Peru 8 Escudos 1757 LM JM at auction Stack's - August 18, 2024
Peru 8 Escudos 1757 LM JM at auction Stack's - August 18, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date August 18, 2024
Condition XF45 NGC
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 8 Escudos 1757 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Peru Coin catalog of Ferdinand VI Coins of Peru in 1757 All Peru coins Peru gold coins Peru coins 8 Escudos Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Category
Year
Search