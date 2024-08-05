Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Peru Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

8 Escudos 1759 LM JM (Peru, Ferdinand VI)

Obverse 8 Escudos 1759 LM JM - Gold Coin Value - Peru, Ferdinand VI Reverse 8 Escudos 1759 LM JM - Gold Coin Value - Peru, Ferdinand VI

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 27 g
  • Pure gold (0,796 oz) 24,759 g
  • Diameter 36 mm

Description

  • Country Peru
  • Period Ferdinand VI
  • Denomination 8 Escudos
  • Year 1759
  • Ruler Ferdinand VI (King of Spain)
  • Mint Lima
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (93)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Peruvian 8 Escudos 1759 with mark LM JM. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VI struck at the Lima Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3065 sold at the Auction World auction for JPY 820,000. Bidding took place January 20, 2018.

Peru 8 Escudos 1759 LM JM at auction Naumann - June 2, 2024
Seller Naumann
Date June 2, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
1846 $
Price in auction currency 1700 EUR
Peru 8 Escudos 1759 LM JM at auction SINCONA - May 15, 2024
Seller SINCONA
Date May 15, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
2316 $
Price in auction currency 2100 CHF
Peru 8 Escudos 1759 LM JM at auction Cayón - December 20, 2023
Seller Cayón
Date December 20, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Peru 8 Escudos 1759 LM JM at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 13, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Peru 8 Escudos 1759 LM JM at auction SINCONA - October 26, 2023
Seller SINCONA
Date October 26, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Peru 8 Escudos 1759 LM JM at auction Tauler & Fau - October 24, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Peru 8 Escudos 1759 LM JM at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 19, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 19, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Peru 8 Escudos 1759 LM JM at auction Monedalia.es - September 6, 2023
Seller Monedalia.es
Date September 6, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Peru 8 Escudos 1759 LM JM at auction Soler y Llach - April 27, 2023
Seller Soler y Llach
Date April 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Peru 8 Escudos 1759 LM JM at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 15, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Peru 8 Escudos 1759 LM JM at auction Heritage - January 18, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date January 18, 2023
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Peru 8 Escudos 1759 LM JM at auction Numisor - October 20, 2022
Seller Numisor
Date October 20, 2022
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Peru 8 Escudos 1759 LM JM at auction Soler y Llach - February 24, 2022
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 24, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Peru 8 Escudos 1759 LM JM at auction Heritage - October 29, 2021
Seller Heritage
Date October 29, 2021
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Peru 8 Escudos 1759 LM JM at auction Auctiones - September 19, 2021
Seller Auctiones
Date September 19, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Peru 8 Escudos 1759 LM JM at auction SINCONA - May 18, 2021
Seller SINCONA
Date May 18, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Peru 8 Escudos 1759 LM JM at auction Tauler & Fau - February 2, 2021
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 2, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Peru 8 Escudos 1759 LM JM at auction Cayón - January 29, 2021
Seller Cayón
Date January 29, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Peru 8 Escudos 1759 LM JM at auction Stack's - January 16, 2021
Seller Stack's
Date January 16, 2021
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Peru 8 Escudos 1759 LM JM at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 22, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 22, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Peru 8 Escudos 1759 LM JM at auction Chaponnière - October 18, 2020
Seller Chaponnière
Date October 18, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
