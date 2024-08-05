8 Escudos 1759 LM JM (Peru, Ferdinand VI)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Peruvian 8 Escudos 1759 with mark LM JM. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VI struck at the Lima Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3065 sold at the Auction World auction for JPY 820,000. Bidding took place January 20, 2018.

