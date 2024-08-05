Peru Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833
8 Escudos 1759 LM JM (Peru, Ferdinand VI)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 27 g
- Pure gold (0,796 oz) 24,759 g
- Diameter 36 mm
Description
- Country Peru
- Period Ferdinand VI
- Denomination 8 Escudos
- Year 1759
- Ruler Ferdinand VI (King of Spain)
- Mint Lima
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (93)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Peruvian 8 Escudos 1759 with mark LM JM. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VI struck at the Lima Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3065 sold at the Auction World auction for JPY 820,000. Bidding took place January 20, 2018.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Auction World (2)
- Auctiones (1)
- Aureo & Calicó (18)
- Cayón (12)
- Chaponnière (1)
- CNG (1)
- Heritage (11)
- Herrero (2)
- HERVERA (8)
- Hess Divo (1)
- ibercoin (1)
- Inasta (1)
- iNumis (1)
- Jesús Vico (5)
- Künker (1)
- Monedalia.es (1)
- Naumann (1)
- Numismatica Ars Classica, Zurich (1)
- Numisor (1)
- Sedwick (1)
- SINCONA (4)
- Soler y Llach (10)
- Stack's (6)
- Tauler & Fau (2)
Seller Naumann
Date June 2, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
1846 $
Price in auction currency 1700 EUR
Seller SINCONA
Date May 15, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
2316 $
Price in auction currency 2100 CHF
Seller Cayón
Date December 20, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller SINCONA
Date October 26, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 19, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Monedalia.es
Date September 6, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Soler y Llach
Date April 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date January 18, 2023
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisor
Date October 20, 2022
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 24, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date October 29, 2021
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Auctiones
Date September 19, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 2, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stack's
Date January 16, 2021
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 22, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 5
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of 8 Escudos 1759 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search