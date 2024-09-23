Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Peru Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

Coins of Peru 1759

Gold coins

Obverse 8 Escudos 1759 LM JM
Reverse 8 Escudos 1759 LM JM
8 Escudos 1759 LM JM
Average price 2900 $
Sales
1 93
Obverse 4 Escudos 1759 LM JM
Reverse 4 Escudos 1759 LM JM
4 Escudos 1759 LM JM
Average price
Sales
0 1
Obverse 2 Escudos 1759 LM JM
Reverse 2 Escudos 1759 LM JM
2 Escudos 1759 LM JM
Average price
Sales
0 0
Obverse 1 Escudo 1759 LM JM
Reverse 1 Escudo 1759 LM JM
1 Escudo 1759 LM JM
Average price 640 $
Sales
0 13
Category
Year
