Peru Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833
2 Escudos 1759 LM JM (Peru, Ferdinand VI)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 6,75 g
- Pure gold (0,199 oz) 6,1898 g
- Diameter 23 mm
Description
- Country Peru
- Period Ferdinand VI
- Denomination 2 Escudos
- Year 1759
- Ruler Ferdinand VI (King of Spain)
- Mint Lima
- Purpose Circulation
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Escudos 1759 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
