Peru Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

4 Escudos 1759 LM JM (Peru, Ferdinand VI)

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 13,5 g
  • Pure gold (0,398 oz) 12,3795 g
  • Diameter 30 mm

Description

  • Country Peru
  • Period Ferdinand VI
  • Denomination 4 Escudos
  • Year 1759
  • Ruler Ferdinand VI (King of Spain)
  • Mint Lima
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Peruvian 4 Escudos 1759 with mark LM JM. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VI struck at the Lima Mint

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Soler y Llach (1)
Peru 4 Escudos 1759 LM JM at auction Soler y Llach - May 10, 2024
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 4 Escudos 1759 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

