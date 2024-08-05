1 Escudo 1759 LM JM (Peru, Ferdinand VI)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Peruvian 1 Escudo 1759 with mark LM JM. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VI struck at the Lima Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 582 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 750. Bidding took place April 7, 2009.

Сondition AU (4) XF (2) VF (5) F (2) Condition (slab) AU50 (4) XF45 (1) Service NGC (5)