Peru Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

1 Escudo 1759 LM JM (Peru, Ferdinand VI)

Obverse 1 Escudo 1759 LM JM - Gold Coin Value - Peru, Ferdinand VI Reverse 1 Escudo 1759 LM JM - Gold Coin Value - Peru, Ferdinand VI

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 3,38 g
  • Pure gold (0,0996 oz) 3,0995 g
  • Diameter 18 mm

Description

  • Country Peru
  • Period Ferdinand VI
  • Denomination 1 Escudo
  • Year 1759
  • Ruler Ferdinand VI (King of Spain)
  • Mint Lima
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (13)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Peruvian 1 Escudo 1759 with mark LM JM. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VI struck at the Lima Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 582 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 750. Bidding took place April 7, 2009.

  All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (1)
  • Cayón (3)
  • CNG (1)
  • Heritage (2)
  • Morton & Eden (2)
  • Sedwick (1)
  • Stack's (3)
Peru 1 Escudo 1759 LM JM at auction Cayón - December 20, 2023
Seller Cayón
Date December 20, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
631 $
Price in auction currency 575 EUR
Peru 1 Escudo 1759 LM JM at auction Heritage - September 13, 2016
Seller Heritage
Date September 13, 2016
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
541 $
Price in auction currency 541 USD
Peru 1 Escudo 1759 LM JM at auction Heritage - January 13, 2016
Seller Heritage
Date January 13, 2016
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Peru 1 Escudo 1759 LM JM at auction Sedwick - October 29, 2015
Seller Sedwick
Date October 29, 2015
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Peru 1 Escudo 1759 LM JM at auction CNG - January 8, 2014
Seller CNG
Date January 8, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Peru 1 Escudo 1759 LM JM at auction Stack's - November 8, 2013
Seller Stack's
Date November 8, 2013
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Peru 1 Escudo 1759 LM JM at auction Stack's - August 16, 2013
Seller Stack's
Date August 16, 2013
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
Peru 1 Escudo 1759 LM JM at auction Morton & Eden - March 6, 2013
Seller Morton & Eden
Date March 6, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Peru 1 Escudo 1759 LM JM at auction Morton & Eden - March 6, 2013
Seller Morton & Eden
Date March 6, 2013
Condition F
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Peru 1 Escudo 1759 LM JM at auction Cayón - May 18, 2012
Seller Cayón
Date May 18, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Peru 1 Escudo 1759 LM JM at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 7, 2009
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 7, 2009
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Peru 1 Escudo 1759 LM JM at auction Cayón - December 10, 2008
Seller Cayón
Date December 10, 2008
Condition VF
Selling price
Peru 1 Escudo 1759 LM JM at auction Stack's - January 15, 2008
Seller Stack's
Date January 15, 2008
Condition F
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Escudo 1759 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

