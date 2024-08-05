Peru Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833
1 Escudo 1759 LM JM (Peru, Ferdinand VI)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 3,38 g
- Pure gold (0,0996 oz) 3,0995 g
- Diameter 18 mm
Description
- Country Peru
- Period Ferdinand VI
- Denomination 1 Escudo
- Year 1759
- Ruler Ferdinand VI (King of Spain)
- Mint Lima
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (13)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Peruvian 1 Escudo 1759 with mark LM JM. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VI struck at the Lima Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 582 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 750. Bidding took place April 7, 2009.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (1)
- Cayón (3)
- CNG (1)
- Heritage (2)
- Morton & Eden (2)
- Sedwick (1)
- Stack's (3)
Seller Cayón
Date December 20, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
631 $
Price in auction currency 575 EUR
Seller Heritage
Date September 13, 2016
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
541 $
Price in auction currency 541 USD
Seller Heritage
Date January 13, 2016
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Sedwick
Date October 29, 2015
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date November 8, 2013
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Morton & Eden
Date March 6, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Morton & Eden
Date March 6, 2013
Condition F
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 7, 2009
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Escudo 1759 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
