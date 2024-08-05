8 Escudos 1750 L R (Peru, Ferdinand VI)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Peruvian 8 Escudos 1750 with mark L R. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VI struck at the Lima Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 35 sold at the Daniel Frank Sedwick auction for USD 22,000. Bidding took place November 12, 2016.

Сondition UNC (5) AU (8) XF (8) VF (19) Condition (slab) MS64 (1) MS63 (1) MS62 (1) AU58 (1) AU55 (4) AU50 (1) XF45 (1) DETAILS (1) Service NGC (10) ICG (1)

