8 Escudos 1750 L R (Peru, Ferdinand VI)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 27 g
- Pure gold (0,796 oz) 24,759 g
- Diameter 32 mm
Description
- Country Peru
- Period Ferdinand VI
- Denomination 8 Escudos
- Year 1750
- Ruler Ferdinand VI (King of Spain)
- Mint Lima
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (40)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Peruvian 8 Escudos 1750 with mark L R. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VI struck at the Lima Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 35 sold at the Daniel Frank Sedwick auction for USD 22,000. Bidding took place November 12, 2016.
Seller Heritage
Date March 27, 2022
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
13200 $
Price in auction currency 13200 USD
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 16, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
5046 $
Price in auction currency 4600 EUR
Seller Sedwick
Date November 8, 2021
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date October 29, 2021
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 9, 2021
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Sedwick
Date May 28, 2020
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date August 15, 2019
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Sedwick
Date November 3, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Stephen Album
Date May 19, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Sedwick
Date May 16, 2018
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 5, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 24, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Sedwick
Date November 14, 2016
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Sedwick
Date October 29, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller SINCONA
Date October 15, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date April 14, 2015
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller HERVERA
Date October 16, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 15, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
