Peru Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

8 Escudos 1750 L R (Peru, Ferdinand VI)

Obverse 8 Escudos 1750 L R - Gold Coin Value - Peru, Ferdinand VI Reverse 8 Escudos 1750 L R - Gold Coin Value - Peru, Ferdinand VI

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 27 g
  • Pure gold (0,796 oz) 24,759 g
  • Diameter 32 mm

Description

  • Country Peru
  • Period Ferdinand VI
  • Denomination 8 Escudos
  • Year 1750
  • Ruler Ferdinand VI (King of Spain)
  • Mint Lima
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (40)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Peruvian 8 Escudos 1750 with mark L R. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VI struck at the Lima Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 35 sold at the Daniel Frank Sedwick auction for USD 22,000. Bidding took place November 12, 2016.

  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (7)
  • Cayón (4)
  • CNG (1)
  • Heritage (7)
  • HERVERA (3)
  • ibercoin (1)
  • Jesús Vico (1)
  • Sedwick (7)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • Soler y Llach (3)
  • Stack's (2)
  • Stephen Album (1)
  • Tauler & Fau (1)
  • UBS (1)
Peru 8 Escudos 1750 L R at auction Heritage - March 27, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date March 27, 2022
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
13200 $
Price in auction currency 13200 USD
Peru 8 Escudos 1750 L R at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 16, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 16, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
5046 $
Price in auction currency 4600 EUR
Peru 8 Escudos 1750 L R at auction Sedwick - November 8, 2021
Seller Sedwick
Date November 8, 2021
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Peru 8 Escudos 1750 L R at auction Heritage - October 29, 2021
Seller Heritage
Date October 29, 2021
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Peru 8 Escudos 1750 L R at auction Tauler & Fau - June 9, 2021
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 9, 2021
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Peru 8 Escudos 1750 L R at auction Sedwick - May 28, 2020
Seller Sedwick
Date May 28, 2020
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Peru 8 Escudos 1750 L R at auction Heritage - August 15, 2019
Seller Heritage
Date August 15, 2019
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Peru 8 Escudos 1750 L R at auction Sedwick - November 3, 2018
Seller Sedwick
Date November 3, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Peru 8 Escudos 1750 L R at auction Stephen Album - May 19, 2018
Seller Stephen Album
Date May 19, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Peru 8 Escudos 1750 L R at auction Sedwick - May 16, 2018
Seller Sedwick
Date May 16, 2018
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Peru 8 Escudos 1750 L R at auction Aureo & Calicó - July 5, 2017
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 5, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Peru 8 Escudos 1750 L R at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 24, 2017
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 24, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Peru 8 Escudos 1750 L R at auction Sedwick - November 14, 2016
Seller Sedwick
Date November 14, 2016
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Peru 8 Escudos 1750 L R at auction Cayón - July 6, 2016
Seller Cayón
Date July 6, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Peru 8 Escudos 1750 L R at auction Sedwick - October 29, 2015
Seller Sedwick
Date October 29, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Peru 8 Escudos 1750 L R at auction Sedwick - October 29, 2015
Seller Sedwick
Date October 29, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
Peru 8 Escudos 1750 L R at auction SINCONA - October 15, 2015
Seller SINCONA
Date October 15, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Peru 8 Escudos 1750 L R at auction Heritage - April 14, 2015
Seller Heritage
Date April 14, 2015
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Peru 8 Escudos 1750 L R at auction HERVERA - October 16, 2014
Seller HERVERA
Date October 16, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Peru 8 Escudos 1750 L R at auction Soler y Llach - October 15, 2014
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 15, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Peru 8 Escudos 1750 L R at auction Aureo & Calicó - July 3, 2014
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 3, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 8 Escudos 1750 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

